VIP Software Launches rateIQ™ Cohort 2, Expanding the Intelligence Layer for the Insurance Claims Economy

New cohort introduces AI-powered intelligence, claims benchmarking, and a freemium adoption strategy designed to accelerate industry-wide participation.

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Software today announced the launch of rateIQ™ Cohort 2, the next phase in building what the company describes as the intelligence infrastructure for the insurance claims economy.

Following strong participation in its initial advisory cohort, rateIQ™ is expanding access to carriers, reinsurers, independent adjusting firms, service providers, and insurance technology leaders to help shape the next generation of intelligence products for the claims economy.

The company said the new cohort will help shape intelligence products intended to bring transparency, benchmarking, and data-driven decision-making to an industry that has historically operated with limited pricing visibility. The launch also reflects VIP Software's broader vision of creating a unified intelligence network that connects participants across the claims ecosystem through shared data, AI-powered insights, and financial infrastructure.

"Most industries have a trusted source of market intelligence. Financial markets have Bloomberg. Insurance claims has operated without a true intelligence layer. rateIQ is being built to become that reference point for the industry."

— James Makris, Founder and CEO, VIP Software

NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES

Cohort 2 introduces a series of new intelligence capabilities designed to widen participation and deepen operational visibility across the claims economy.

New capabilities include:

Ask Benny™ — AI-powered insurance intelligence assistant





CAT Intelligence™ — Catastrophe insights and deployment intelligence





FeeAnalyzer™ — Claims pricing and vendor performance benchmarking





Wallet Pulse™ — Workforce and payment intelligence





Pulse™ — Workforce and payment intelligence Prompt Pay™ — Financial infrastructure designed to accelerate payments across the claims ecosystem

Unlike traditional software platforms, rateIQ™ is positioned as a compounding intelligence network. As participation grows, anonymized market activity contributes to stronger benchmarks, more accurate pricing intelligence, and better operational decision-making across the ecosystem.

To accelerate adoption, VIP Software is introducing a freemium market seeding strategy as part of Cohort 2.

The initiative includes up to 1,000 complimentary Wallet licenses for independent adjusting firms to distribute to their 1099 adjusters, enabling broader participation while expanding visibility across the claims economy.

"The long-term opportunity isn't simply selling software licenses. It's creating the industry's most trusted source of claims intelligence. The more participants connected to the network, the more valuable the intelligence becomes for carriers, reinsurers, adjusting firms, and service providers."

— James Makris, Founder and and CEO, VIP Software

What Carrier Partners Are Saying

The following feedback is shared anonymously while participating organizations complete their internal communications and legal approval processes for public attribution.

"RateIQ delivers a level of pricing intelligence we've never had before. Instead of relying on assumptions, we're making faster, more confident decisions backed by real market data."

— Top-25 U.S. Insurance Carrier

"RateIQ changes the conversation from opinion to evidence. The ability to benchmark rates, understand market movement, and evaluate costs through a single intelligence layer creates meaningful value across our organization."

— Executive, National Property & Casualty Carrier

Certain customer testimonials are published anonymously while participating organizations complete their internal approval processes for public attribution.

MARKET POSITIONING

For carriers and reinsurers, rateIQ™ is intended to provide visibility into pricing trends, vendor performance, catastrophe activity, operational benchmarks, and emerging market signals.

For service providers and adjusting firms, the platform offers intelligence tools built to improve pricing confidence, operational efficiency, and payment transparency.

VIP Software said early platform activity has already generated thousands of claim-level data points across multiple states, helping users identify pricing variance, benchmark performance, and improve decision speed through data-driven insights.

The company's broader thesis is that the insurance industry is entering a new era where intelligence—not just workflow automation—becomes the defining competitive advantage. rateIQ™ is being developed as a foundational intelligence layer for claims pricing built on live transaction data and real-world market activity.

ABOUT VIP SOFTWARE

VIP Software is building the Insurance Claims Intelligence Platform, combining workflow automation, real-time pricing intelligence, marketplace discovery, and AI-powered insights to help carriers, service providers, and independent adjusters make better decisions.

Through rateIQ™, the company is building the intelligence infrastructure for the insurance claims economy and positioning the platform as a unified intelligence application for claims pricing built on live transaction data and real-world market activity.

www.vipsoftware.com/rateiq

SOURCE VIP Software