VIP Software Brings in Revenue Operator Chris Kennedy to Scale rateIQ™ as the Insurance Industry's Intelligence Layer

As rateIQ adoption grows, VIP Software strengthens its revenue engine to support the next phase of expansion

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Software today announced the appointment of Chris Kennedy as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations, signaling a major step in scaling its intelligence platform as adoption accelerates around rateIQ™.

Chris Kennedy joins VIP Software after more than 14 years at N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL), where he built and led global sales development and pipeline operations, driving structured, repeatable revenue growth across large scale teams and international markets.

Chris Kennedy

This hire comes at a critical inflection point for VIP Software.

rateIQ™, the company's intelligence layer for pricing and performance in the insurance claims economy, is now in controlled market release and rapidly gaining traction across carriers, independent adjusting firms, and service providers. As adoption grows, the focus shifts from early validation to scalable execution. To explore rateIQ and request access, visit www.vipsoftware.com/rateiq

Early platform activity is already generating measurable insight. Across initial cohorts, rateIQ™ is processing thousands of claim level data points across multiple states, enabling users to identify pricing variance across similar claim types, benchmark performance in real time, and improve decision speed with data driven insights.

"Chris isn't here to start something new. He's here to scale what's already working," said James Makris, CEO of VIP Software. "rateIQ™ is already driving adoption and data creation. Now we're building the revenue engine to match that momentum with discipline, visibility, and repeatability."

Unlike traditional SaaS platforms, VIP Software is positioning rateIQ™ as the intelligence layer across the insurance workflow, capturing structured data at the point of decision and turning it into pricing insight, performance benchmarks, and financial infrastructure.

As adoption expands, the platform's value compounds. Regional data informs national benchmarks, national benchmarks refine local decisions, and those decisions generate new structured data.

Kennedy's role is to operationalize that flywheel.

"The foundation is already here, real demand, real usage, real data," said Kennedy. "The opportunity now is to bring structure to growth. That means building the systems, processes, and pipeline visibility required to scale efficiently and predictably."

VIP Software's platform, anchored by rateIQ™, has expanded beyond property claims into adjacent markets including legal spend and casualty, positioning the company as a scalable intelligence backbone across multiple insurance workflows.

With this appointment, VIP Software is aligning its go to market execution with a broader strategic vision: owning the data layer that drives decisions across the claims economy.

Explore the platform shaping the future of the insurance claims economy. Request access to rateIQ™: www.vipsoftware.com/rateiq

About VIP Software

About VIP Software: VIP Software has built the Insurance Claims Intelligence Platform—the foundational data and intelligence infrastructure for the insurance claims economy. By combining workflow automation, real-time pricing intelligence, and marketplace discovery, VIP enables carriers and service providers to operate with greater transparency, efficiency, and confidence. The platform is designed to become the industry's trusted reference point for claims intelligence—analogous to the role Bloomberg serves in financial markets.

SOURCE VIP Software