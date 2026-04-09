VIP Software Announces Initial Market Release of RateIQ™, the Unified Intelligence Application Powering the Insurance Claims Economy

What Bloomberg did for financial markets, RateIQ™ is doing for insurance claims—starting now.

TAMPA, Fla., Apr. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Software a leader in claims workflow and intelligence infrastructure, today announced the initial market release of RateIQ™, a unified intelligence application designed to transform how insurance carriers and service providers access pricing, performance, and market insights across the claims ecosystem.

Rate IQ™ is now live and in active use, establishing a new standard for claims intelligence through real-time, decision-grade insights delivered through a single, integrated application. Rather than offering fragmented tools or standalone features, RateIQ™ operates as a unified platform where capabilities dynamically adapt based on user authentication—providing tailored access to pricing benchmarks, performance analytics, and market intelligence within one cohesive experience.

"RateIQ™ is setting a new standard for the insurance industry. What Bloomberg did for financial markets, RateIQ™ is beginning to do for insurance claims—bringing transparency, intelligence, and accountability to a system that has historically lacked all three." — Chris Wardlaw, COO, Wardlaw Claims Service

"Insurance claims have operated without standardized intelligence—until RateIQ™. We're defining the benchmark for pricing, performance, and outcomes. Exchange introduces liquidity. Capital Markets connects institutional capital. Together, this creates a new financial layer for the claims economy." — James Makris, Founder & CEO, VIP Software

RateIQ™ is live. It is the first application to unify pricing intelligence across the claims ecosystem in a single, adaptive interface—with active users already benchmarking pricing, evaluating market positioning, and making more informed operational decisions today.

Built on VIP Software's proprietary data infrastructure, RateIQ™ leverages structured claims data derived from real transactions across a growing national network of carriers and service providers. This foundation enables the application to deliver objective, anonymized pricing benchmarks and performance signals that have historically been unavailable or fragmented across the industry.

The initial market release of RateIQ™ marks the first phase of VIP Software's broader strategy to establish the Insurance Claims Intelligence Platform—a multi-layered ecosystem that connects workflow infrastructure, pricing intelligence, and marketplace discovery into a single, compounding data network.

At scale, this platform is designed to evolve beyond traditional SaaS into a form of industry infrastructure, where intelligence, workflow, and financial services converge. Future roadmap initiatives—including RateIQ™ Exchange and RateIQ™ Capital Markets integrations—are expected to build upon the same unified data foundation, further expanding the platform's role within the insurance economy.

VIP Software currently supports a growing network of enterprise customers and processes millions of claims-related transactions, representing billions of dollars in underlying spend. As Rate IQ™ adoption grows, each new participant strengthens the compounding data network that powers the platform's intelligence and value.

About VIP Software: VIP Software has built the Insurance Claims Intelligence Platform—the foundational data and intelligence infrastructure for the insurance claims economy. By combining workflow automation, real-time pricing intelligence, and marketplace discovery, VIP enables carriers and service providers to operate with greater transparency, efficiency, and confidence. The platform is designed to become the industry's trusted reference point for claims intelligence—analogous to the role Bloomberg serves in financial markets.

Explore the platform shaping the future of the insurance claims economy. Request access to RateIQ™: www.vipsoftware.com/rateiq

SOURCE VIP Software