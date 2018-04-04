VIP Wireless Purchases AWI; Adds 700+ Locations To Boost Mobile Retail Footprint

The sale comes at an exciting time for VIP. With the help of top retailers, VIP Wireless is doubling down on Boost Mobile's "4.0" store program which aims to bring together the best operators with prime locations & refreshed Boost Mobile store designs.

VIP Wireless has committed to the "4.0" program by implementing several systems to help its best retailers thrive including a real estate team to seek out new locations, negotiate leases, and support new build-outs from start to finish. VIP also supports "4.0" locations with operational support, training and marketing programs supported by a customer support team newly relocated to VIP's Bensalem, PA headquarters.

The purchase of AWI allows VIP to focus on opening new "4.0" locations with established retailers in areas where opportunity is high for Boost Mobile.

"Over the last year we have helped many retailers double and triple their business size with the help of infrastructure and support," says VIP Wireless CEO, Jack Huston. "Considering Boost Mobile's commitment to expanding the channel and elevating the brand, we saw the purchase of AWI as an obvious progression to help additional retailers grow in key regions across the country while achieving our goal of delivering quality customers and retailers to the Boost Mobile distribution channel."

By utilizing support systems already in place, VIP plans to expand to over 3,500 Boost Mobile stores by the end of 2018. VIP is already racing towards that goal, opening or renovating almost 500 Boost Mobile "4.0" locations in the past 12 months.

"We have already witnessed great success with retailers under our 4.0 programs," adds Huston. "We are confident that by providing AWI's already successful retailers with additional support and infrastructure, they too will greatly grow their Boost Mobile businesses with VIP."

ABOUT VIP WIRELESS

VIP Wireless is a wireless wholesaler and Boost Mobile Master Agent based in the suburbs of Philadelphia. For over 20 years, VIP has supported retailers nationwide with products and programs that foster success in the competitive wireless ecosystem. Utilizing a combination of innovative tools and feet on the street, VIP has helped its Boost Mobile operators become some of the most successful in the channel.

