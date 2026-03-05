Vipboss Kicks Off Campaign to Refresh Your Power Ahead of Spring Adventure Season

- Vipboss Lithium Batteries Address Key Power Challenges in RV, Marine, and Golf Cart Use This Spring

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring marks the start of peak outdoor travel and recreation season, Vipboss has announced the launch of its latest campaign, encouraging consumers to refresh their power of RV, marine, and golf carts this spring. For travelers seeking dependable energy for early‑season trips, Vipboss offers savings of up to 50% on its LiFePO4 lithium battery lineup. It also highlights Vipboss's focus on enhancing outdoor experiences through reliable power, addressing the increasing challenges faced by users rely on traditional lead-acid batteries during spring travel.

Vipboss powers your RV trips, home backup systems, golf carts, and trolling motors with stable and long-lasting energy.

Responding to Growing Spring Power Needs

Long the standard power source for RVs, boats, and golf carts, lead-acid batteries are increasingly falling short of the demands of modern outdoor travel. Their substantial weight, limited usable range, and slow charging times often constrain vehicle performance and cut trips short. As outdoor recreation evolves toward longer, more energy-intensive use, battery technology has become a critical factor.

Vipboss is addressing these challenges with its lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery lineup, engineered to deliver lighter weight, faster charging, and longer runtime. Compared with traditional lead-acid batteries, Vipboss LiFePO4 models are approximately 50% lighter and provide about 30% more usable energy, while typically recharging to full capacity within one to two hours.

At the center of the portfolio is the Vipboss 12V Bluetooth LiFePO4 battery series, offered in 105Ah, 210Ah, and 320Ah configurations. Built with Grade A lithium-iron-phosphate cells, the batteries support more than 4,000 charge cycles, enabling a service life of up to ten years. An integrated battery management system safeguards against overcharging, deep discharge, short circuits, excessive current, and temperature extremes, including automatic low-temperature charging protection.

Designed for outdoor environments, the batteries feature IP65-rated enclosures for water and dust resistance and support real-time monitoring via Bluetooth-enabled mobile apps. Scalable 4P4S expansion allows systems up to 51.2V, while maintenance-free operation and reduced environmental impact position the series as a practical alternative for RV, marine, and leisure mobility users.

For golf cart users, Vipboss offers lithium battery conversion kits tailored to both 36V and 48V platforms, available in 105Ah and 150Ah options. The higher-capacity models support ranges of up to 70 miles per charge, while the 105Ah versions provide up to 50 miles, covering a full day of use or an 18-hole round. All models are significantly lighter than lead-acid batteries, improving vehicle efficiency, handling, and acceleration. High continuous discharge capability ensures stable power delivery, while Bluetooth monitoring and external LED displays provide clear visibility into battery health. The rugged metal housing enhances durability, and compatibility extends beyond golf carts to include home energy storage, solar systems, and marine use.

As outdoor travel begins accelerating for spring, energy reliability becomes more important than ever. Vipboss's spring sale campaign is not just a promotion, it's a timely opportunity for users to secure dependable, long‑lasting power that keeps their light and warmth protected during early‑season adventures.

About Vipboss

Vipboss is a specialist in the lithium battery industry, focusing on the research, production, and manufacturing of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery packs. The company is committed to advancing battery technology with an emphasis on reliable performance, safety, and extended service life. Its mission is to deliver safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible energy solutions that contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

For more information, please visit: https://vipbosspower.com/.

