VIPC Signs MOU with AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck to Develop the Virginia Center for Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Train Workforce of the Future

$120 million industry investment will grow talent and innovation in Virginia's life sciences ecosystem.

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly (Lilly), and Merck to develop the Virginia Center for Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (APM) was executed by Governor Glenn Youngkin at a statewide gathering with key leaders from Virginia's life sciences ecosystem, higher-ed universities, and community colleges on October 31. This landmark public-private industry partnership commits $120 million of workforce investment from AstraZeneca, Lilly, and Merck, and builds directly on their recently announced $12.5 billion of capex expansion investment in Virginia, which will create thousands of new jobs over the next several years.

The Virginia Center for APM will span Virginia's Richmond-Petersburg-Charlottesville corridor in central Virginia – a U.S. EDA-designated tech hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing – and create a neutral, industry-aligned workforce training and education center that offers opportunity for all Virginians. The Center will prepare students and workers for the next generation of high-quality, high-demand advanced manufacturing jobs in biopharma through hands-on GMP-simulated training, industry credentials and certifications, and employer apprenticeships and internships. Operating in close collaboration with Virginia's leading universities and community colleges, including the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion University, James Madison University, and Hampton University, as well as Brightpoint Community College, Reynolds Community College, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and Blue Ridge Community College, the Center will enable workforce training pathways across technician levels as well as associate, bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. programs.

VIPC serves as Virginia's designated statewide economic development authority for accelerating innovation ecosystem growth throughout the Commonwealth and across key strategic industries by fueling research, commercialization, entrepreneurship, talent, place-making infrastructure, access to capital, and public-private partnerships. VIPC has supported Virginia's life sciences innovation ecosystem by catalyzing new statewide initiatives including Virginia's Research Diamond for university research and science development, Virginia's Lab-to-Launch for technology commercialization, the Virginia Accelerator Network for startup entrepreneur support, and Virginia Invest for access to investor capital. VIPC leads with collaboration, working closely with regional stakeholders and other state economic development agencies including VEDP, GO Virginia, Virginia Works, Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

"Talent and workforce are essential ingredients in cultivating a thriving innovation ecosystem. VIPC is thrilled to partner with life sciences industry leaders, regional ecosystem stakeholders, and our world-class universities and community colleges to grow talent, innovation, and opportunity in the Commonwealth," said Joe Benevento, President and CEO of VIPC. "Together, we are accelerating growth in Virginia through the power of collaboration and innovation."

"VCU was a pioneer and has long been committed to the nation's pharmaceutical engineering and drug development pipeline. Our overall goal has always been simple yet profound: unite talent and spark innovation through thoughtful research to produce better public health outcomes. This partnership accelerates that mission and positions Virginia to improve, and save, countless lives," said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D.

"Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge research, the University of Virginia is driving discoveries that shape the future and create real-world impact. We are proud to be part of this collaboration that will advance knowledge and strengthen Virginia's innovation ecosystem, fueling economic growth and creating opportunities that benefit communities across the Commonwealth," said Brie Gertler, UVA Interim Executive Vice President and Provost.

"I am thrilled at the opportunities the Center will provide for educators and workforce professionals to better work with industry to provide Virginia's secondary and higher education students as well as our adult learners, transitioning military service members, and other job seekers and career switchers with industry-aligned instruction, credentials, assessments, and work-based learning," said Elizabeth Creamer, Vice President, Community College Workforce Alliance, a division of Reynolds and Brightpoint Community Colleges.

"This moment reflects the power of partnership at its best: public and private sectors coming together to build better medicine, create meaningful careers, and strengthen the supply chain infrastructure that serves us all," said Robby Demeria, founding Board Chair of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine. "This transformative investment embodies the mission that has guided the Alliance since its formation and represents the type of momentum we set out to create as a region just five years ago. Together, we are building better medicine."

"The industry partnership with AstraZeneca, Lilly, and Merck – alongside – the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation – demonstrates – the power of collaboration to drive transformative growth in our life sciences ecosystem," said John Newby, CEO of the Virginia Biotechnology Association. "Virginia is building a model that connects innovation, education, and industry like never before. This initiative will strengthen Virginia's position as a national leader in biomanufacturing and ensure a robust talent pipeline to support the industry's future, in Virginia and beyond."

"Building a world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing workforce demands true alignment between industry, academia, and community – and Virginia is stepping into that future with intention and boldness. This new center will create exactly the kind of on-ramps, training, and upward mobility our region needs, while strengthening the commercialization engine that drives Virginia's biotech future," said Nikki Hastings, PhD, Executive Director of CvilleBioHub.

