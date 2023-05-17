VIPcare / SaludVIP, Host 100th Clinic Grand Opening Celebration

OCALA, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What: SaludVIP, part of the larger health brand VIPcare, will host the official grand opening celebration for its Silver Springs Shores primary care clinic, which marks the health network's 100th clinic to open. A celebration will be held that will include clinic tours, music, and refreshments.

When: May 18, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: SaludVIP Silver Springs Shores, 7578 SE Maricamp Rd, Ste. 113, Ocala, FL 34472

Who: Representatives from VIPcare and SaludVIP will be on hand to greet and provide clinic tours to community officials, dignitaries, and existing and prospective patients who are invited to attend the event. The event is open to the public.

Why: The opening of the 100th clinic, SaludVIP Silver Springs Shores, marks an important milestone in the organization's growth as it strives to raise the standard of healthcare across the United States.

More: Serving communities for over 17 years, VIPcare and SaludVIP, part of the Better Health Group umbrella, operate more than 100 clinics across five states – Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas. With 100+ providers, VIPcare and SaludVIP care for more than 35,000 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, VIPcare and SaludVIP's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare, as opposed to the current system the healthcare organization refers to as "sick care." Patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success in patient outcomes.

