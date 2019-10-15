Viper Equity Partners Celebrates A Successful String of Marquis East Coast Dental Deals Last Week with DSO Innovators

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 11, Viper Equity Partners ("Viper") celebrated its ongoing successful Q4 launch with the close of a well-reputed rural practice outside of Atlanta to a dental support organization (DSO) based in the Midwest. It was the third marquis merger and acquisition (M&A) to close in one week; each benefitted from the adept sell-side legal counsel of the Jon Eskow Law Group. The seller, Dr. Joseph S. Arnold, stated: "I am grateful for this deal of a lifetime enabled by the patience and creativity of Viper."

Friday's rural deal in Georgia marks the beginning of what Viper sees as niche value-creation plays around market-saturated cities, where incumbent single-office rural leaders reign with limited competition or when pediatric or orthodontic Medicaid can bring unexpected advantage in multi-office spreads. The two other transactions that closed in this string of Q4 medical M&A activity included a multi-million dental surgery practice in Waterbury, Connecticut, led by a stalwart in full-mouth solutions and a fast-growing 13-operatory general dentistry practice in Indian Town, North Carolina.

Dr. Christine Lathuras wrote to Viper Founder David Branch about her Northeast deal: "Kudos to you and the Viper Team! Thank you for making this M&A process palatable! At every turn, you have been there to assure me and kept infusing faith to "stay the course"! You never gave up, always taking care of me. I do believe this was the best outcome." Dr. Henry Ernst was thrilled last week about his 8-figure equity partnership with Light Wave Dental, the fast-growing newcomer to the Carolinas: "Wow Viper! You certainly delivered as promised."

Viper remains ahead of the curve in supporting expansions and market entries into Southern and East Coast dental markets for US- and Canadian-based DSOs backed by private equity and family offices. Viper anticipates over 20 letters of intent (LOIs) and a handful of sealed deals before Christmas, in a growing dental practice pipeline. These are win-win scenarios that affiliate dental practices with cutting-edge DSOs innovating alongside Viper to keep multiples and equity options high, streamline valuations, and assure smooth business transitions.

Viper's value-add is clear: to deliver indispensable, rapid advice and efficient processes to its clients and partners throughout the entire M&A process to make for happy dentist clients.

Contact:

Nina Das

nina@viperequitypartners.com

561-530-4417

Dave Branch

dave@viperequitypartners.com

305-988-5945

SOURCE Viper Equity Partners