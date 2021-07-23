Viper Equity Partners launches New Phoenix Program for Dental Practices looking for Top Valuations with Short closing Schedules

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to what has made Viper Equity Partners the number one M&A firm in dentistry, Viper is launching a new program aimed to produce a 100% closing ratio in under 90 days for select practices. With six months left before an eminent capital gains hike, Viper is stepping up to increase its deal inventory of TOP practices for its DSO and PE buyers. The new program, The Phoenix, will consist of dental practices that meet the following criteria:

$3,000,000-$7,000,000 in annual collections

One landmark office or multi- location

Minimum of 3 dentists or dental specialists including associates.

No government Insurance

All providers must stay for a minimum of 3 years post close and roll a portion of proceeds into equity.

Viper is a full-service Investment Banking firm with all departments in house for its clients including a finance department for financial diligence and packaging, M&A teams for post LOI support and market management for deal negotiating and structure. The Phoenix is the answer to help buyers hit goals for 2021 in a timely and efficient manner. "It's simple really states David C. Branch, Viper's founder. We listen to the buyers. We know exactly what deals are optimum to get under LOI in a couple weeks for top dollar and will close. Our M&A teams will make sure of that", says Branch.

The Dental market is breaking all records this year in terms of volume. Offices that are multi doctor with collections above 3m and have owners that want to be part of a progressive DSO that offers full support and growth opportunities with tremendous financial returns is very appealing. Viper VP Jonathan Guise knows this all to well. "Deals that meet the Phoenix criteria are no brainers for us to get under LOI immediately. We have a waiting list for these deals. It's a huge win win for all parties. The doctors get amazing prices with great equity ownership and the DSO's get high volume offices with a strong EBITDA" states Guise.Viper urges all dentists and dental specialist that meet these criteria to contact them for a free brochure on this amazing program.

About Viper

Viper Equity Partners is America's leading M&A advisory and Iinvestment Bank in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over 2 billion dollars closed since 2009. Viper's relationships with family offices and private equity-funded organizations are unique. The Viper Team consults with practice-owning doctors and roll up groups for potential integration and marketing to offer negotiations and diligence to the closing table with high velocity. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com or contact Jonathan @viperequitypartners.com

