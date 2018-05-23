Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together

This boutique company works directly with the Physicians to explain the different options that are available for growth including credit facilities, debt programs and Private Equity deals. They guide the Physicians through the entire process by preparing their financial information, pitch decks and confidential memorandums and set realistic expectations for them. They then match each practice with a PE firm that is looking for certain add ons or platforms at every stage. Having completed over 150 transactions totaling over 1.5 Billion dollars in revenues they have developed a platinum reputation in the PE World……Healthcare too!

Viper is made up of industry professionals each with over 25 years of experience in Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions and Equity Transactions. Having also come from the ownership side of the business they offer experience to both sides of the deal. Viper believes the next break out area will be Plastic Surgery and has been aggressively contracting with Plastic Surgery Offices around the country.

Their process is simple, one side of the business establishes relationships with PE firms and Finance Companies. They then go out and find exactly what the firm wants in terms of a Practice to partner with. The other side selects top Physician Practices across all specialties and then Viper contracts with them. The company then completes all diligence necessary and introduces them to the PE firms that are the right fit. The result is a faster more efficient deal flow with a balanced outcome. A true "win win".

For more information about working with Viper please contact Dave Branch, Dave@viperequitypartners.com, 305-988-5945.

