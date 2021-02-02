Viper Equity Partners sees 2021 as a Huge Year for Oral Surgery, Endodontic and Orthodontic Acquisitions

In 2020, Viper sold over 25 orthodontic and endodontic practices and anticipated the new wave of interest in oral surgery by launching their Optimum OS roll up comprising 40 oral surgeons and over $15 million of EBITDA. "We have two oral surgery roll ups in the market, both expected to sell in the next week," says Viper founder David C. Branch. "Additionally we are assembling two new roll ups, based on size and geography, that are custom orders from PE firms."

Viper is America's leading investment bank in dentistry, plastic surgery and dermatology. The firm contracted over 90 deals in 2020, boasting a pipeline of over $1.1 billion and a post-LOI closing ratio higher than 90 percent. Viper is a leader in deal structure, creative financial solutions and both integrated and non-integrated roll ups.

Viper has seen positive results by aiding the growth needs of its partners. By collaborating directly with PE firms, Viper focuses its business development division on practices of a specific size and specialty in desired areas and compiles a series of similar offices to achieve a desired gross EBITDA to meet the firm's needs. Viper also manages this same process for DSO and MSO clients, creating a win-win for all parties.

Contact: Vanessa Calás at [email protected].

About Viper

Viper Equity Partners is America's leading M&A advisory and investment bank in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over $2 billion closed since 2009. Viper's relationships with family offices and private equity-funded organizations are unique. The Viper Team consults with practice-owning doctors and roll up groups from potential integration and marketing to offer negotiations and diligence to the closing table with high velocity. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com .

SOURCE Viper Equity Partners

Related Links

https://www.viperequitypartners.com

