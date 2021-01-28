Viper Equity Partners Triumphs with Four Private Equity-Backed Dental Deals Closed on New Year's Eve

Max Naegeler, representative of the $21 million sale of several Missouri-based dental offices, expressed great appreciation to Viper's effort. "Dave is like a true entrepreneur. It was an honor to work with him. As an amazing entrepreneur, he brings the kind of concepts to life and partnerships that make American businesses thrive and America the great nation it is."

Additional sellers were equally impressed. "Wow, what can I say. I am speechless. Thank you to the Viper Team … Dr. Averitt and I are super excited to have gotten a great deal with GREAT partners," declared Dr. Edward Sauer, co-owner of a Texas-based practice. Dr. Kenneth Cirka, owner of a Pennsylvania practice, shared: "I was and remain impressed by the professionalism and tenacity of the Viper Team for me and the common good… Nina spent hours and hours on my deal, always making sure my issues were represented and we were on the track. What a great team the entire Viper M&A Team is. I could not have done better."

Nina Das, Viper SVP of Mergers and Acquisitions, guided all four deals with precision through the final days. To say it was challenging is an understatement. Keeping all players in line across the four transactions and heading to the same closing hour put the team to the test for sure, but the outcome was perfect. Once the deals closed, the Viper team celebrated with a New Year's toast.

Viper heads into 2021 with over $100 million in deals under contract and over $1 billion dollars in inventory of practices available for acquisition. "This is going to be a very aggressive year for us," asserts Viper SVP Don Schwall. "We have multiple roll ups hitting the market nationwide and plan on being at the top again in deal volume."

Contact: Vanessa Calás at [email protected].

About Viper

Viper Equity Partners is America's leading M&A advisory and investment bank in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over $2 billion closed since 2009. Viper's relationships with family offices and private equity-funded organizations are unique. The Viper Team consults with practice-owning doctors and roll up groups from potential integration and marketing to offer negotiations and diligence to the closing table with high velocity. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com.

SOURCE Viper Equity Partners