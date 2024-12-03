Viper Partners Expands Services: Unlocking Real Estate Value for Physician-Owned Medical Buildings

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Partners is broadening its services to address the increasing demand for solutions related to physician-owned medical buildings. This initiative is designed to help clients maximize the value of their commercial real estate through strategic liquidation opportunities.

"As many of our physician clients prepare to exit their practices, a significant number also own the buildings their practices operate from," said David C. Branch, Founder of Viper Partners and a licensed real estate professional with 30 years of experience. "However, in traditional partnership transactions, buyers often exclude real estate from the deal, leaving physicians with a lingering burden and complicating transactions for private equity firms."

To address this gap, Viper has collaborated with national REITs to provide specialized guidance for physicians involved in private equity (PE) transitions. Through its network, Viper offers tailored options such as sale leasebacks, call rights, lease restructuring, and property valuations. These services enable property owners to reduce equity commitments, eliminate residual risk, and achieve higher acquisition values.

Private equity firms have increasingly leveraged sale leaseback transactions to improve financing options, enhance portfolio performance, and create positive arbitrage opportunities. Viper's team works collaboratively with all stakeholders to identify goals and explore viable solutions, ensuring a seamless and beneficial transaction process.

Viper Partners has earned a reputation as a leading M&A consulting firm in the healthcare industry, recognized for its innovative underwriting approach and consistent success in closing transactions.

Operating from offices in Palm Beach and Miami, the firm supports a nationwide client base with a comprehensive array of services.

Contact Information

For further information on how Viper Partners can help you unlock the value of your medical building, contact David C. Branch or visit https://www.viperequitypartners.com/.

Dave Branch, Founder

Phone: (305) 988-5945

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach LLC