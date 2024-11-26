Viper Partners Facilitates a New Era in Aesthetic Care: Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa Joins Princeton Medspa Partners

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative move executed by Viper Equity Partners, a leader in healthcare investment banking, Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa has joined forces with Princeton Medspa Partners.

This strategic partnership promises to elevate the aesthetic medicine experience, merging cutting-edge innovation with premium care.

Founded by the highly esteemed Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD, F.A.C.S., a double-board-certified plastic surgeon, Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa has long been a hallmark of excellence in the Saratoga Springs region.

Known for his patient-centric approach, Dr. Jeffrey Ridha dedicates significant time to understanding individual patient goals, ensuring every procedure is tailored to achieve optimal results. His comprehensive suite of transformative treatments caters to men and women of all ages, providing both surgical and non-surgical solutions that enhance natural beauty.

Dr. Ridha remarked, "Our luxury medspa is a sanctuary for rejuvenation, offering age-reversing facials and advanced treatments that renew the body, mind, and spirit. Our state-of-the-art laser center delivers laser hair removal, tattoo removal, and acne scar therapy, positioning us as a leader in cosmetic metamorphosis. I am grateful to Viper Equity Partners for their exceptional guidance, and I eagerly anticipate the continued growth and success of Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa under Princeton Medspa Partners' leadership."

Samir Qureshi, President at Viper Equity Partners, emphasized the transaction's significance, stating, "This acquisition showcases the increasing demand for practices that seamlessly blend surgical precision with non-invasive innovation. As the appetite for aesthetic treatments expands, practices like Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa are strategically positioned for success, drawing heightened interest from investors."

With the introduction of new private equity groups, market valuations are expected to soar as discerning buyers seek out premier practices that align with their strategic objectives. Viper Equity Partners continues to lead the way in the aesthetics sector, leveraging its unmatched expertise to navigate this vibrant market landscape.

About Viper Equity Partners

Viper Partners, with its deep roots in the healthcare space, has pioneered transactions in the aesthetics industry prior to 2020. As the investment bank with the most completed aesthetics transactions, their experience is unmatched for med spas and plastic surgery practices. Viper Partners not only excels at what they do but also cares genuinely for their clients' success, ensuring a seamless and rewarding sale experience.

