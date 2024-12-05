Viper Partners Facilitates Two Marquee Oral Surgery Transactions in October 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Partners, a leader in dental sell-side representation, has successfully facilitated two notable oral surgery transactions this October.

The firm guided two distinguished oral surgeons through the partnership process, enabling them to join prominent Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). Both practices, led by highly respected surgeons, presented exceptional opportunities in the market.

Viper strategically avoided creating an auction-like atmosphere despite significant interest in the practices, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable process for the clients. The practices—David D. Trigg, PC Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and Keith Silverstein Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, PC—were longtime personal clients of David C. Branch, Viper's Founder.

"These gentlemen are leaders in their field, and it was an absolute pleasure working with them and their outstanding teams," stated Branch. The two surgeons sought Viper's expertise in late July, and both transactions were successfully closed within the firm's standard 90-day timeframe.

Viper Partners specializes in assisting dentists and dental specialists with planned exit strategies, DSO partnerships, and growth strategies. Their comprehensive services span the entire process, including underwriting, legal and accounting support, and financial modeling. Viper exclusively represents the interests of doctors and practice owners, offering unparalleled expertise to maximize outcomes. Additionally, the firm supports clients across a range of medical sectors, including Med Spas, Plastic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, and Orthopedics.

Branch emphasizes the importance of professional guidance during the sales process, saying, "It concerns me when doctors try to handle these complex transactions alone. This often leads to undue stress, confusion, and pressure, resulting in deal fatigue and, in many cases, a failed transaction." Viper encourages clients across industries to research thoroughly and hire trusted professionals to achieve smooth, successful outcomes.

With a strong track record of guiding clients through complex transitions, Viper Partners continues to demonstrate why they are an invaluable ally in navigating high-stakes medical practice transactions.

For more information on how Viper Partners can assist with your business sale, contact Dave Branch or visit https://www.viperequitypartners.com/.

