Viper Partners Forges a New Wave in Aesthetic Medicine with Wave Plastic Surgery Acquisition

News provided by

Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach LLC

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Imagine a world where the cutting edge of aesthetic medicine meets savvy investment strategy.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- That's exactly what's happening as Viper Partners, a leading investment banking firm in the healthcare sector, announces its exclusive sell-side advisory role in the acquisition of Wave Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Laser Center ("Wave"). Nestled in the heart of California, Wave is far more than just another plastic surgery practice.

Under the seasoned leadership of Dr. Peter Lee, it has risen to become one of the largest practices in the U.S. specializing in anti-aging procedures. Staffed by internationally recognized surgeons and equipped with top-tier facilities, Wave has emerged as the go-to destination for those seeking the best in anti-aging treatments.

This acquisition isn't merely a transaction; it's a game-changer. It marks a new phase of growth in the plastic surgery field, as investors are increasingly drawn to expansive practices that offer a broad geographic footprint, diverse providers, and a balanced portfolio of surgical and non-surgical procedures.

"The industry is buzzing with activity," says Samir Qureshi, President at Viper Partners. He points to the premium valuations now being awarded to practices that boast double-digit multiples. And with new private equity groups entering the fray, these valuations are set to soar even higher as competition heats up for high-quality, strategic practices.

Samir is optimistic about the current environment, noting, "The deal flow is robust, with premium multiples firmly established. We've managed to quell the rumors of artificially low and high multiple numbers that were causing confusion among doctors. Now, expectations are aligned, and the 5 and 6 multiples are gone, which is a huge win!"

Samir also stresses the importance of having an experienced advisor when considering transactions with private equity, warning that "Without suitable representation, practices risk lower valuations and unfavorable deal structures. Evaluating a transaction involves a holistic view that goes beyond just price".

Viper's track record speaks for itself. As a testament to its expertise, the firm started the private equity move into aesthetics in 2017 and has completed more transactions in the plastic surgery space than any other sell-side investment bank.

This latest partnership with Wave is set to further cement Viper's position as a trailblazer in healthcare investment banking.

About Viper Partners
As America's premier M&A advisory and investment bank, Viper Partners empowers dentistry, dermatology, plastic surgery, and med spa practices to reach their pinnacle of success. We take pride in our unique relationships with family offices and private equity-funded organizations. Our mission is to deliver exceptional M&A services that foster success for both buyers and sellers in the healthcare industry. The expertise of our team, demonstrated by closing over $5 billion in transactions since 2009, including 110 deals in 2019 alone, sets us apart in our industry.

David C. Branch, Founder
Cell: 305-988-5945
Email: [email protected]
For more information, please visit viperequitypartners.com

SOURCE Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach LLC

