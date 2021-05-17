Vipergen Establishes Partnership with Anavo Therapeutics to Support Phosphatase-Targeted Discovery Programs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today the signing of a drug discovery service agreement with Anavo Therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its proprietary high-fidelity DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology platforms to provide novel small-molecule drug leads against selected Anavo discovery targets. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Vipergen's innovative solutions to DNA-encoded libraries are valuable components for ramping up our proprietary drug discovery efforts against a selected portfolio of innovative targets," said Birgit Zech, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Anavo. "We look forward to partnering with Vipergen to jump-start Anavo's proprietary drug development efforts as we continue to build a robust and reliable platform for phosphatase drug discovery against all valuable targets in the space."

"We are excited to be selected by Anavo, a new company focused on unlocking the full therapeutic potential of human phosphatase biology to develop new cancer treatments," said Nils Hansen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vipergen. "Phosphatases are a rich target space that has been considered undruggable for decades. We look forward to applying our DNA-encoded library technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality hits and leads as part of Anavo's systematic approach to discovering and developing small-molecule modulators of phosphatase activity."



About Vipergen ApS

Vipergen is a world-leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies and is the first and only company capable of screening DELs inside a living cell. Vipergen provides its proprietary suite of leading-edge DEL technologies through funded discovery partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S., EU, and Japan. For more details about Vipergen and the YoctoReactor® (yR), Binder Trap Enrichment® (BTE), and Cellular Binder Trap Enrichment® (cBTE) drug discovery technology platforms, please visit www.vipergen.com.

