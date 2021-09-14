Vipergen Establishes Research Partnership with PhoreMost Focused on DNA Encoded Library (DEL)-Based Drug Discovery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today the signing of a multi-target drug discovery agreement with PhoreMost. Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its high-fidelity DEL technology platforms to identify novel small-molecule compounds that bind to selected PhoreMost protein targets. PhoreMost will select hits for development into novel therapeutics for oncology. PhoreMost will retain exclusive rights to globally commercialize any products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Applying Vipergen's suite of leading technologies for DNA-encoded library synthesis and screening, we aim to optimize our success rate for discovering novel, high-quality small drug molecules for several oncology targets that were previously considered undruggable," said Rich Boyce, Vice President of Drug Discovery at PhoreMost. "We look forward to collaborating with the Vipergen team in our mission to deliver a diverse range of more effective and safe therapies for cancer patients."

"We are delighted to partner with PhoreMost in its unique mission to develop a pipeline of transformative new therapies for cancer patients by identifying novel drug molecules for binding sites that have eluded conventional target discovery," said Nils Hansen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vipergen. "In particular, Vipergen's newest platform—which enables screening DNA-encoded small-molecule libraries inside living cells, under physiologically relevant conditions—significantly expands our ability to discover novel small molecules against challenging targets."

About Vipergen ApS

Vipergen is a world-leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies and is the first and only company capable of screening DELs inside a living cell. Vipergen provides its proprietary suite of leading-edge DEL technologies through funded discovery partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S., EU, and Japan. For more details about Vipergen and the YoctoReactor® (yR), Binder Trap Enrichment® (BTE), and Cellular Binder Trap Enrichment® (cBTE) drug discovery technology platforms, please visit www.vipergen.com.

