vipHomeLink acquires My Home Expert, based in Chicago, IL

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink announces the acquisition of My Home Expert, a privately-held preventative home maintenance company founded in 2016 and based in Chicago.

My Home Expert makes proactive home maintenance effortless through a flexible, well-designed series of annual home checkups – like a physical for your house – to improve the way homeowners protect their most-valued asset and reduce unplanned expenses around their home.

"By acquiring My Home Expert, which became a strategic partner of ours in 2020, vipHomeLink will be able to offer their differentiated preventative home consultations on a much broader scale," said Alfred Bentley, vipHomeLink Founder and CEO. "We can help homeowners catch and address issues in the home before they become costly repairs."

"We identified vipHomeLink last year as the best digital home management platform for homeowners, and it perfectly aligns with our business of proactive home maintenance," said My Home Expert Founder Fritz Hirsch, who will remain an advisor to the Company. "Now, together with vipHomeLink, we can offer a comprehensive game plan to tackle homeowner 'To Do's' all on one integrated platform."

Each year approximately 22 million U.S. homeowners experience an unexpected home repair – often a stressful and expensive problem that could have been avoided. vipHomeLink helps homeowners identify and more easily solve small issues in their homes before they become bigger, more expensive claims.

"This is an exciting acquisition for us," said Geoff Martin, vipHomeLink co-Founder and President. "In the coming months, we'll begin offering My Home Expert's highly complementary services more broadly to our members. Together we will provide members on our platform with specially-designed 'virtual' home maintenance checkups, conducted by experts, and supported by the personalized, preventative plans and rich digital content through our integrated app experience."

The Company's virtual checkups will work much like periodic "telemedicine - style" doctor visits. Initially, a home specialist will connect with homeowners on video and perform a 30-minute virtual preventative consultation of the home, both inside and out. Following each virtual checkup, members will receive a Home Fitness summary that details any preventative maintenance steps taken, specific repair issues to address, and any recommendations to improve the maintenance, value, safety, or efficiency of the home.

"Homeownership can be challenging," added Dayna Weitzman, President of My Home Expert. "There is no owner's manual for the home, and frankly, it can be a headache for most people. Now, with our combined proactive solution, we put that whole process of preventative home maintenance on autopilot for homeowners. I could not be more excited to significantly scale our business and launch our innovative virtual solution for homeowners."

Martin added, "As an insurTech business, vipHomeLink continues to add value for insurance partners. Traditionally, insurance has been 100% reactive, particularly in the US. Now, vipHomeLink is flipping the script by helping insurance companies become proactive and focus more on prevention by leveraging our technology platform. Launching our new virtual offering with the team at My Home Expert is a huge win for our members and provides substantial benefit to our insurance partners as well."

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

vipHomeLink LLC, based in Morristown NJ, launched its digital home management solution in 2018 with the deep belief that homeowners need a solution to help simplify the experience of homeownership. With interactive reminders, engaging content and expert home recommendations, the Company's app and engaging features empower homeowners to maintain, organize and improve their home. Visit us today at www.vipHomeLink.com.

