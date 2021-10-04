vipHomeLink Announces Partnership with Xanatek, Inc.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink is proud to announce our latest partnership with Xanatek, Inc., a leading Agency Management System headquartered in South Bend, Indiana with a location in Colorado Springs, CO.

Under the partnership, Xanatek will provide vipHomeLink's Digital Home Management Solution to all 1200+ agency clients of Xanatek, who will offer the homeowner solution to their insurance policyholders at a discounted rate.

Xanatek was founded in 1995 by Brent Sheppard—a former insurance agent—who realized there was an opportunity to create an easy-to-use management system for small and mid-sized agencies and bundle it with customer support and training at a value-based price. Today, the company, helps independent agents better run their businesses with their advanced, cloud-based agency management system. Agency staff can access critical client data, process new policies, and service clients easily and efficiently.

Brent Sheppard stated, "We are thrilled to be partnering with vipHomeLink, a leading insurTech solution for homeowners, and adding their solution to our suite of products. Through this partnership, Xanatek's agency partners can benefit from improved customer engagement and reduced loss ratios over time. vipHomeLink's solution simplifies homeownership and helps policyholders 'prevent the preventable' claims around their home."

Geoff Martin, President and Co-founder of vipHomeLink, added, "Together with Xanatek, a leader in the AMS segment, we can help improve client engagement for their valued agents, and in turn, help make their clients' homes safer and more enjoyable, while protecting the things they value most!"

About Xanatek, Inc.

Xanatek offers a variety of software programs designed for the insurance industry. Its primary program is called Insurance Management Solutions (IMS)—a powerful, innovative system that offers comprehensive agency management and document imaging capabilities. Designed by insurance agents, IMS helps to increase your office productivity through: Improved Customer Service, Enhanced Office Communication, Increased Sales, and Reduction in Paper Storage. Xanatek is based in South Bend, Indiana.

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize and improve their homes. The Company partners with insurance carriers and agencies to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home claims, and improve home safety by building awareness of the home, providing customized reminders and home recommendations, and by sharing expert, multi-channel content with members. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey.

