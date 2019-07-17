vipHomeLink Closes $1.4M InsurTech Funding Round, Announces Key Hires

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink.com, an innovative digital home management solution and mobile app, announces the completion of its second round of funding. The Company raised $1.4 million from a group of private insurTech investors.

vipHomeLink was founded in 2017 by Alfred Bentley, a veteran technologist and former IBM innovation leader, and Geoff Martin, a corporate strategy and finance executive. This digital, interactive tool is transforming the way homeowners organize, store, access and manage the information in and around their home. The platform enables homeowners to be more proactive in the way they care for their home – helping them avoid costly repairs and reduce insurance claims. vipHomeLink offers a dynamic user profile, valuable insights, tailored maintenance alerts and expert "vipTIPS" to help every homeowner make their home safer and more valuable.

"We are bringing technology into the experience of home ownership," said Geoff Martin. "We are really excited to have the backing of such sophisticated and supportive investors in the rapidly growing insurance-technology segment. As a disruptor in the insurTech category, this capital raising will enable us to hire key staff, further improve our platform and scale our business across the U.S."

"We originally built this technology to help us manage and maintain our home and several rental properties," Alfred Bentley said. "Friends and family started asking about it, using it, and loving it – and as the interest grew, we realized that we had an opportunity to help over-scheduled homeowners like ourselves save time, save money, and make their homes safer and more valuable. This funding will help us accelerate development of our smart-home application, add more engaging features to our member portal, leverage A.I. and realize our full vision of revolutionizing homeownership."

The Company is also announcing key hires. Rich Ward has joined as VP, Strategic Partnerships. Rich will be spearheading the Company's corporate partnerships, principally with insurance carriers to provide the vipHomeLink solution at scale to their policyholders in order to reduce the risk of home insurance claims and avoid preventable losses. Rich previously served as SVP, Digital for the insurance practice of Pitney Bowes, and began his career as an underwriter for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Jeff Roos has joined as VP, Content where he will lead the creation of engaging and informative multi-channel content and tailored recommendations for members to improve the safety of their homes. Jeff brings over 15 years as an award-winning producer of content across media for GE Appliances, Comcast Cable and other Fortune 500 companies.

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink, based in Morristown, NJ, is a digital home management solution and app that simplifies homeownership. It helps the modern homeowner save time and money managing, organizing, maintaining and improving their home. vipHomeLink provides a 24/7 digital dashboard that lets consumers build a profile of their home while managing it more efficiently. Members enjoy benefits such as the ability to store valuable documents and information, track renovation projects, create a home inventory for insurance purposes and receive home maintenance advice and reminders. vipHomeLink's mission is to substantially reduce the 350,000+ home fires each year across the U.S. as well as other preventable homeowner losses, such as in-home floods that cost the insurance industry over $2.5 billion annually. For more information visit: vipHomeLink.com

