vipHomeLink Partners with Make-A-Wish® this Holiday Season

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, announces a partnership with Make-A-Wish® to help fund wishes for children with critical illnesses. From today through the end of this year, 100% of revenue associated with all new annual memberships to vipHomeLink's app will be donated directly to Make-A-Wish.

"Make-A-Wish is an incredible organization," said Alfred Bentley, Founder and CEO of vipHomeLink. "As the father of a wish child, I can attest first-hand what an amazing impact this dedicated team of professionals at Make-A-Wish has on the lives of so many children with critical illnesses. It's our strong belief that a safer home is also a happier home. Now, in the spirit of the holiday season, we are hoping to help make a difference in other children's lives."

"A wish creates an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness," said Tom Weatherall, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey. "Our friends at vipHomeLink understand through personal experience the unique and meaningful impact of a wish. We are delighted to have been selected as their charity partner this year, and we thank their team and all of their new members who help make this season of giving a great success!"

"During the holiday season, we joined forces with Make-A-Wish in the hope of funding wishes for children in need," said Geoff Martin, Co-Founder of vipHomeLink. "We are truly inspired to partner with Make-A-Wish and thankful to our new members that subscribe this month for an annual $48 membership. We will donate 100% of the revenue from these memberships directly to this great cause."

vipHomeLink's digital, interactive app is transforming the way homeowners manage, organize and maintain their home. The dynamic platform enables homeowners to be more proactive in the way they care for their home – helping them improve safety for their families and reduce the risk of insurance claims. vipHomeLink offers many engaging features, valuable insights, tailored maintenance alerts and expert vipTIPS to help homeowners simplify the experience of homeownership.

To learn more about vipHomeLink and how to sign up for an annual membership, please visit www.vipHomeLink.com/wish

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink, based in Morristown, NJ, is a digital home management solution that simplifies homeownership. The app helps today's homeowner save time and money managing, organizing, maintaining and improving their home. vipHomeLink provides a digital dashboard that lets consumers easily monitor the fitness and safety of their home from the palm of their hand. Members enjoy benefits such as the ability to store valuable documents and information, track renovation projects, create a home inventory for insurance purposes and receive home maintenance advice and reminders. For more information visit www.vipHomeLink.com, or download the app on both iOS and Android devices.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit www.wish.org.

