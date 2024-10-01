VIPRE Introduces All-in-one Endpoint EDR+MDR Package to Help Deliver Around-the-clock Managed Security

Simplified, cost-effective package empowers Managed Service Providers to enter the endpoint MDR market.

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, a global leader and award-winning cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, today launched a new combined VIPRE Endpoint EDR+MDR package. This single, simplified, and streamlined managed protection package provides organisations of all sizes with cost-effective, advanced, and around-the-clock endpoint security. For managed service providers (MSPs), this solution provides a genuine opportunity for portfolio expansion to offer Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services to customers.

With this powerful all-in-one VIPRE Endpoint EDR+MDR solution, organisations receive top-tier Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) capabilities, such as threat detection, DNS protection, ransomware rollback, patch, and vulnerability management — alongside a fully managed threat incident response led by an experienced forensics team. This includes 24x7x365 coverage backed by stringent service level agreement guarantees, managed containment and remediation, threat hunting and forensic analysis, and more.

"This new packaged solution directly addresses the security and budgetary challenges identified by our customers and MSP channel partners," Usman Choudhary, General Manager and CTPO at VIPRE Security Group, elaborated. "The security landscape is complex and challenging. Organisations face escalating threats while dealing with budget limitations. The need for continuous, advanced threat monitoring and remediation strains both security teams and financial resources. Our integrated EDR and MDR solution addresses these challenges cost-effectively, while also reducing the overall total cost of ownership of these solutions."

"Similarly, many MSPs find it difficult to supplement their EDR offerings with MDR services, which demand specialised cybersecurity expertise. Our new package enables MSPs to enter the MDR market efficiently, enabling them to meet clients' evolving security needs without the substantial investment of building an in-house MDR team."

Both VIPRE solutions, EDR and MDR, will also remain available individually.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With over 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Our award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services, operating globally across North America and Europe.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com

