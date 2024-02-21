VIPRE Security Group Appoints Usman Choudhary as General Manager of Business Security Division

Choudhary aims to empower small and mid-size enterprises by democratizing cybersecurity through education, awareness, and GenAI for advanced threat protection.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced the executive appointment of Usman Choudhary as General Manager of its Business Security Division, encompassing VIPRE EDR and Advanced Threat Protection for Email, SafeSend for Email, and Inspired eLearning security awareness training.

Choudhary previously served as the Chief Product and Technology Officer at VIPRE. In this expanded role, he will champion VIPRE's mission to mitigate human risk through educational initiatives and cutting-edge technologies, with a vision to "democratize cybersecurity." Choudhary's focus will be on making the most advanced security solutions available to businesses of all sizes, and making cybersecurity the responsibility of all, not just a few experts. This approach requires everyone to be educated about the risks posed by cyber threats.

"I'm enthusiastic about our position as a trusted provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for midsize enterprises," said Choudhary. "Our commitment to affordability, ease of deployment, and exceptional customer support sets us apart. We take pride in delivering industry-leading AI/ML-based advanced threat protection to all of our global partners and customers."

Choudhary brings a wealth of experience to this new role. With a cybersecurity journey spanning back to 2002, he has played instrumental roles in architecting mission-critical cyber defense systems, contributed to the evolution of cyber security by developing patented technologies, and held technical leadership positions in the financial services industry.

Nate Simmons, president of Ziff Davis' Cybersecurity and Martech division, expressed excitement about Choudhary's leadership role: "VIPRE Security Group is a global organization protecting millions of consumers and businesses. Usman is a highly accomplished leader with a passion for helping our customers protect their organizations from cyber threats. Usman has an ambitious roadmap and I'm excited to have him lead the next phase of growth for VIPRE and Inspired eLearning."

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, the cybersecurity division of Ziff Davis, is one of the world's leading providers of cybersecurity solutions tailored for midsize to large enterprises. With nearly three decades of experience serving thousands of organizations and a global partner community, VIPRE's integrated cloud-based security solutions span across endpoint, email, compliance training, MDR, threat sandbox analysis, and threat intelligence data feeds. VIPRE provides the highest efficacy AI/ML-based advanced threat protection in the industry and simultaneously provides human risk mitigation tools through educational initiatives, GenAI tools, and technologies to empower users with a vision to democratize cybersecurity. Additionally, VIPRE's Inspired eLearning, the most awarded security awareness and phishing simulation platform in the industry, provides security awareness and compliance training for every business. VIPRE operates globally under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. More information at www.VIPRE.com.

