VIPRE Security Group Partners with Microsoft to Deliver Unified Email Security Defenses

VIPRE IES' AI-powered phishing and BEC detection integrates with Microsoft Defender for Office 365

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group (VIPRE), a global leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Defender for Office 365. The collaboration brings VIPRE Integrated Email Security (IES)—its advanced, cloud-based detection engine for identifying malicious and suspicious email activity—directly into Microsoft's ecosystem, providing organizations with stronger, unified protection.

The integration brings VIPRE IES AI-powered detection for phishing and business email compromise (BEC), along with proven email security expertise, directly into Microsoft Defender. It ends the sprawl of scattered consoles, inconsistent alerts, and fragmented quarantines, offering organizations a single, unified view of their email security posture.

As phishing kits become more accessible, scam emails become more convincing, and advanced social engineering attacks slip past traditional filters, organizations need layered defenses to protect themselves. But that often brings complexity.

This integration delivers both layered protection and simplicity: Microsoft's global intelligence and scale paired with VIPRE's AI-driven detection that surfaces the intent behind malicious emails.

Customers get:

Defense in depth in a unified view inside Microsoft Defender

A single quarantine for both Microsoft and VIPRE detections

Consolidated dashboards and consistent reporting

Faster, clearer operations

Layered defenses without added overhead

VIPRE's detection engines zero in on emotional cues, behavioral manipulation, and subtle language tactics used in modern phishing and BEC scams. Combined with Microsoft's native protections, organizations get a sharper, more adaptive defense against the payload-less and human-targeted attacks dominating today's threat landscape.

The VIPRE IES integration is now available to Microsoft Defender for Office 365 P2 customers, with no additional infrastructure, agents, or complex deployment steps required. Once enabled through the Microsoft Defender for Office 365 ICES Vendor Ecosystem, VIPRE IES becomes natively accessible within the Microsoft Defender portal, surfacing its detections into the same unified SOC experience.

Microsoft's vendor ecosystem for Defender for Microsoft 365 introduces a modern extensibility layer that allows security vendors like VIPRE to contribute intelligence, detections, and response actions inside Microsoft's native SOC tools. The integration is available to organizations licensed for Microsoft Defender for Office 365 P2 and subscribing to VIPRE IES.

To learn more about how VIPRE IES strengthens phishing and BEC defenses inside Microsoft Defender for Office 365—or to request a technical demonstration—visit: www.vipre.com/integrated-email-security.

"VIPRE's specialized detection technology brings a unique layer of insight to the Microsoft ecosystem, helping customers stop the kinds of sophisticated phishing and BEC attacks that often evade traditional filters. We're proud to be a trusted vendor within Microsoft's ICES ecosystem and to contribute our deep email security expertise to strengthen protection for millions of Microsoft 365 users worldwide," says Usman Choudhary, General Manager, VIPRE Security Group.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com.

SOURCE VIPRE Security Group