VIPRE's cloud-based security product named an "Approved Enterprise & Business Security" solution by one of the globe's leading independent security testing organizations.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, an industry-leader and award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, announced today that AV-Comparatives.org, a highly respected, industry leading, third-party global security testing organization, honored VIPRE with two prestigious awards including one for "Approved Enterprise & Business Security 2022" for its Endpoint Security Cloud product.

VIPRE’s Endpoint Security Cloud Recognized for its Enterprise-Level Capabilities by AV-Comparatives

Additionally, AV-Comparatives.org recognized VIPRE Advanced Security as an "Approved Security Product 2022" for the consumer market, highlighting the efficacy and overall performance of the solution.

AV-Comparatives offers independent systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, live up to their promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. Some of the world's largest and most-recognized security brands have crossed the AV-Comparatives's threshold.

"VIPRE achieved great success in AV-Comparatives' Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2022," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and founder, AV-Comparatives. "The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. An 'Approved Product' award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality and well deserved by VIPRE."

VIPRE's Endpoint Security Cloud is a next-generation antivirus protection solution that protects against today's most sophisticated malware, and consistently is ranked in the top five for efficacy in independent testing. VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud provides features for:

Detecting and blocking malicious activity

With full process activity, network traffic, and file monitoring leveraging the latest in machine learning to identify threats, VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud blocks attacks targeted at internal endpoints.

Simplified administration

Access our cloud console from anywhere using any device, and breeze through common management and incident response tasks with VIPRE's thoughtful, intuitive UI.

Vulnerability and patch management

Identify and automatically close vulnerabilities present in endpoints and the applications installed on them with built in app scanning and patching.

VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud is trained with hundreds of billions of data points and delivers convenient, cloud-based endpoint management combined with the performance of industry-leading antivirus protection. It's designed with interactive dashboards and reporting so users can discover and visualize threats, recognize important trends, and easily share findings with their teams.

The solution also provides robust ransomware protection through advanced process behavior monitoring that can help catch and stop ransomware – even the newest strains – before it causes damage to internal environments.

"VIPRE Security Group is honored to be recognized by AV-Comparatives, and proud of our EndPoint Security Cloud solution because it's easy to use, robust yet offers simplified management, and reduces vulnerabilities in endpoints efficiently," said VIPRE's chief product officer Usman Choudhary.

Learn more about VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud and the new VIPRE EDR solution by visiting the VIPRE website.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With more than 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Its award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe. The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com

