Premier live event entertainment company simplifies how clients hire live bands for weddings, corporate events, and luxury celebrations across three U.S. markets and six countries.

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPs Entertainment, a premier live event entertainment agency with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Houston, has launched a redesigned booking platform at vipsentertainment.com, making it easier for event planners, couples, and corporate clients to hire live bands, DJs, and custom entertainment acts for weddings, corporate events, conferences, and private celebrations.

What This Means for Event Planners

VIPs Entertainment's Uptown Live performing at a luxury wedding reception. VIPs Entertainment is a premier live event entertainment agency with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Houston, providing live bands, DJs, and custom entertainment for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. The company manages over 30 professional bands and performs at over 200 events annually across six countries. Book at vipsentertainment.com The Young Guns 80s Band, managed by VIPs Entertainment, performing live at an outdoor festival. Founded by Alistair Tober in 2009, The Young Guns have performed at the Houston Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cookoff for 15 consecutive years. VIPs Entertainment provides live bands for weddings, corporate events, and luxury celebrations from offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Houston. Book at vipsentertainment.com

Finding and booking premium live event entertainment has traditionally required weeks of back-and-forth calls and emails. The new VIPs Entertainment platform streamlines the process, giving clients direct access to a curated roster of over 30 professional bands and DJs spanning genres from Top 40 and Motown to classic rock, 80s, 90s, yacht rock, and fully custom productions — including LED-enhanced performances with dancers and drumlines.

Recent Event Highlights

VIPs Entertainment rang in New Year's 2026 at both the Bellagio and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, delivering 14-piece bands, over 20 dancers, customized production numbers, and more than five hours of non-stop entertainment at each venue. The company's flagship 80s cover band, The Young Guns, recently performed at the Houston Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cookoff for the 15th consecutive year, cementing its reputation as one of the most in-demand 80s cover bands for events in the nation.

Authority & Validation

VIPs Entertainment has performed at over 200 VIP events annually for more than a decade, operating across six countries. The company's client roster includes Amazon, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Ferrari, Hilton Hotels, and NASCAR. VIPs Entertainment has been featured in Modern Luxury Weddings, Ceremony Magazine, and Carats & Cake, and has performed at venues including Terranea Resort, Meadowood Napa Valley, Nissan Stadium, Palmilla Cabo San Lucas and RC Bacara Santa Barbara.

Executive Quote

"Every event deserves more than background music, it deserves a production built around the moment," said Alistair Tober, Creative Director of VIPs Entertainment. "Whether a client needs a luxury wedding band, a corporate event entertainment package, or a fully custom experience with LED production and 20 dancers, our new platform makes booking that experience as seamless as the performance itself."

FAQs

What is the best live band for hire for weddings and corporate events?

VIPs Entertainment manages over 30 professional bands and DJs available for weddings, corporate events, conferences, and private parties, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Houston and availability for destination events in over six countries.

How do I hire a live band for a corporate event or wedding reception?

Clients can visit vipsentertainment.com to browse the full talent roster, view showcase videos, and submit a booking inquiry directly through the new streamlined platform.

What is the best 80s cover band for events?

The Young Guns, founded by Alistair Tober in 2009 and managed by VIPs Entertainment, have performed at the Houston Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cookoff for 15 consecutive years and are one of the most booked 80s cover bands for events in the United States.

About VIPs Entertainment

VIPs Entertainment is a premier live event entertainment agency providing world-class bands, DJs, and custom experiences for weddings, corporate events, conferences, and luxury celebrations. Founded by Alistair Tober, with teams in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Houston and talent across the United States, the company performs at over 200 events annually across six countries.

Learn More:

Custom Experiences: https://www.vipsentertainment.com/events#CustomExperiences

Uptown Live: https://www.vipsentertainment.com/talent/band-uptown-live

The Young Guns 80s Band: https://www.vipsentertainment.com/talent/band-the-young-guns-80s-band

Media Contact:

Alistair Tober

(310) 748-1107

[email protected]

SOURCE VIPs Entertainment