Vipshop Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 24.6% year over year to RMB19.9 billion (US$3.2 billion) from RMB16.0 billion in the prior year period.
  • The number of active customers[1] for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018 was 56.6 million, as compared with 55.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Total orders[2] for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 25% year over year to 90.2 million from 72.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 8.5% year over year to RMB4.0 billion (US$639.2 million) from RMB3.7 billion in the prior year period.
  • Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB529.7 million (US$84.5 million), as compared with RMB551.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[3] for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB727.7 million (US$116.0 million), as compared with RMB799.4 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "In the first quarter of 2018, we delivered solid operational results as demonstrated by the continued improvement in customer stickiness and loyalty. We made further progress with our strategic collaboration with Tencent and JD.com, opening up the entry on JD's app homepage in mid-March and the WeChat wallet entry in early April. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with Tencent and JD.com in order to improve the traffic flow and conversion rates, which will contribute meaningfully to our long-term customer and revenue growth."  

Mr. Donghao Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We finished the first quarter of 2018 with a solid 25% year-over-year increase in topline, which was at the high-end of our guidance range. Our average revenue per customer increased by 25% year over year, driven by improved customer shopping frequency. Leveraging the support from Tencent and JD.com, we will continue to grow our topline and expand our market share."

Recent Business Highlights

  • Vipshop launched its JD flagship store on March 3, 2018 and opened up its entry on the homepage of JD's app to all customers on March 14, 2018. Vipshop's JD flagship store attracted approximately half a million followers within the first two months of launching. The majority of customers from the JD channel are new customers, and male apparel is the strongest category. The Company opened access of its WeChat wallet entry to all traffic on April 8, 2018 and conducted a round of promotions with red dots prompting users to click into Vipshop's WeChat mini-program in mid-April, 2018. Comparing to the Company's app users, customers from its mini-program are younger and more male-concentrated.
  • In the first quarter of 2018, Vipshop's average revenue per customer increased by approximately 25% year over year, driven by the robust 25% year-over-year increase in average number of orders per customer. During this quarter, 86% of customers were repeat customers, up from 77% in the prior year period, and approximately 96% of orders were placed by repeat customers, up from 92% in the prior year period.
  • Vipshop's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Martin Lau, President and Executive Director of Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0700), as a Director of the Company's Board, effective December 29, 2017. In addition, Mr. Bin Wu resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 30, 2018.
  • On May 8, 2018, L'Oréal Paris launched its official WeChat mini-program, which was developed and operated by Vipshop. Vipshop is actively exploring more opportunities within the WeChat ecosystem with its brand partners, empowering brands to grow their business leveraging the robust traffic within WeChat.
  • In the first quarter of 2018, Vipshop added an overseas warehouse in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing the Company's total international warehousing capacity to approximately 59,000 square meters. Vipshop currently has overseas warehouses in nine locations, including Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Milan, London, Seoul, Tokyo, Sydney, and Frankfurt. As of March 31, 2018, the Company has approximately 2.8 million square meters of total warehousing space, of which around 1.8 million square meters is owned by Vipshop.
  • During the first quarter of 2018, Vipshop delivered approximately 99% of its orders through its in-house last mile delivery network, up from 93% in the prior year period. More than 81% of customer returns were handled directly by Vipshop's in-house last mile delivery network, up from 67% in the prior year period.
  • As of March 31, 2018, close to 1.5 million customers enrolled in Vipshop's Super VIP Paid Membership Program, representing a 54% increase sequentially.
  • Vipshop's cross-border business was particularly strong during this year's 4.19 promotional event, with sales increasing by 43% year over year.
  • Vipshop recently added a number of popular domestic and international brands to its platform, including Furla, Stella McCartney, and Dodo.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

REVENUE

Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 24.6% year over year to RMB19.9 billion (US$3.2 billion) from RMB16.0 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the improvement in average revenue per customer.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 8.5% to RMB4.0 billion (US$639.2 million) from RMB3.7 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 20.2% as compared with 23.2% in the prior year period. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company reclassified costs related to third-party logistics from fulfillment expenses into cost of revenues, which had a 0.9% impact on the gross margin for the quarter. The Company continues to balance investment in promotional activities with its broader marketing efforts to drive growth.

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB3.5 billion (US$551.4 million), as compared with RMB3.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 decreased to 17.4% from 19.6% in the prior year period.

  • Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB1.7 billion (US$276.4 million), as compared with RMB1.4 billion in the prior year period, primarily reflecting an increase in sales volume and number of orders fulfilled. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2018 decreased to 8.7% from 9.0% in the prior year period.
  • Marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB645.3 million (US$102.9 million), as compared with RMB729.5 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2018 decreased to 3.2% from 4.6% in the prior year period.
  • Technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB466.4 million (US$74.3 million), as compared with RMB419.5 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2018 decreased to 2.3% from 2.6% in the prior year period.
  • General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB613.6 million (US$97.8 million), as compared with RMB542.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 decreased to 3.1% from 3.4% in the prior year period.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB662.7 million (US$105.6 million), as compared with RMB736.6 million in the prior year period. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 3.3% as compared with 4.6% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[4], which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB878.1 million (US$140.0 million) as compared with RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[5] for the first quarter of 2018 was 4.4% as compared with 6.3% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB529.7 million (US$84.5 million), as compared with RMB551.9 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was 2.7% as compared with 3.5% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the Company's investment in promotional activities to drive growth. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[6] was RMB0.77 (US$0.12) as compared with RMB0.92 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, was RMB727.7 million (US$116.0 million) as compared with RMB799.4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[7] for the first quarter of 2018 was 3.7% as compared with 5.0% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[8] was RMB1.05 (US$0.17) as compared with RMB1.31 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 702,451,555.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB7.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) and short term investments of RMB1.8 billion (US$288.1 million).

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB171.2 million (US$27.3 million), and free cash flow[9], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended

Mar 31, 2017

        

RMB'000

Mar 31, 2018

         

RMB'000

Mar 31, 2018

         

US$'000

Net cash from operating activities

736,744

171,245

27,300

Add: Impact from Internet financing activities[10]

277,524

(718,952)

(114,618)

Less: Capital expenditures

(585,462)

(816,167)

(130,116)

Free cash flow in/(out)

428,806

(1,363,874)

(217,434)

For the trailing twelve months ended

Mar 31, 2017

        

RMB'000

Mar 31, 2018

         

RMB'000

Mar 31, 2018

         

US$'000

Net cash from operating activities

3,414,946

415,752

66,281

Add: Impact from Internet financing activities[10]

2,557,169

2,304,275

367,356

Less: Capital expenditures

(2,715,495)

(2,705,155)

(431,265)

Free cash flow in

3,256,620

14,872

2,372

Accounting Pronouncements Adopted During the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued an Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") amending revenue recognition guidance and requiring more detailed disclosures to enable users of financial statements to understand the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows arising from customer contracts. The Company adopted this ASU on January 1, 2018 for all revenue contracts with our customers using the modified retrospective approach and increased retained earnings by approximately RMB176.4 million (US$28.1 million). In addition, the impact of applying this ASU for the three months ended March 31, 2018 primarily resulted in an increase in product sales and a change in deferred revenue driven by the Weipin Coins that are now accounted as a single performance obligation and identified as variable consideration.

The Company offers customers with an unconditional right of return for a period of 7 days upon receipt of products on sales from its platforms. Under the previous revenue standard, revenue was deferred until the 7 days return period expired. However, under the new revenue standard, revenue is recognized at the point of time when the control of goods has been passed to the customers upon the receipt of goods by the customers. The Company makes accrual on the expected sales returns in relation to the 7 day unconditional return policy.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB20.5 billion and RMB21.3 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 17% to 22%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.2726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 30, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on March 30, 2018, or at any other rate.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter of 2018.

United States: 

+1-845-675-0438

International Toll Free:

+1-855-500-8701

China Domestic: 

400-1200-654

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6776

Conference ID: 

#1856707

The replay will be accessible through May 23, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696

International:

+61-2-9003-4211

Conference ID: 

#1856707

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed footnote disclosure required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have not been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is the operating cash flow adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase of property and equipment, purchase and deposits of land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing, supplier financing and cooperative lending that the Company provides to customers, suppliers and individuals respectively. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of share-based compensation, impairment loss of investments and amortization of intangible assets adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of non-cash share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

[1] "Active customers" are defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period.

[2] "Total orders" are defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold in the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platforms, net of orders returned.

[3] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments.

[4] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

[5] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.

[6] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.

[7] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.

[8] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

[9] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which means the operating cash flow adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase of property and equipment, purchase and deposits of land use rights, and purchase of other assets.

[10] Impact from Internet financing activities added back to (deducted from) free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing, supplier financing and cooperative lending that the Company provides to customers, suppliers and individuals respectively.

Vipshop Holdings Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,2017

March 31,2018

March 31,2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000




Product revenues 

15,606,804

19,367,515

3,087,637

Other revenues (1)

346,141

503,113

80,208

Total net revenues

15,952,945

19,870,628

3,167,845

Cost of revenues

(12,258,473)

(15,861,214)

(2,528,651)

Gross profit

3,694,472

4,009,414

639,194

Operating expenses:


Fulfillment expenses (2)

(1,436,200)

(1,733,697)

(276,392)

Marketing expenses

(729,549)

(645,342)

(102,883)

Technology and content expenses

(419,533)

(466,354)

(74,348)

General and administrative expenses (3)

(542,172)

(613,602)

(97,823)

Total operating expenses

(3,127,454)

(3,458,995)

(551,446)

Other operating income

169,578

112,273

17,899

Income from operations

736,596

662,692

105,647

Interest expenses

(25,113)

(28,945)

(4,615)

Interest income

25,860

60,334

9,619

Exchange loss

(10,437)

(63,738)

(10,161)

Income before income taxes and share of result of affiliates

726,906

630,343

100,490

Income tax expenses (4)

(165,911)

(106,481)

(16,975)

Share of (loss) gain of affiliates

(17,686)

737

118

Net income

543,309

524,599

83,633

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,608

5,129

818

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders

551,917

529,728

84,451




Shares used in calculating earnings per share (5):


Class A and Class B ordinary shares:


—Basic

116,819,173

131,605,256

131,605,256

—Diluted

125,067,816

140,490,311

140,490,311




Net earnings per Class A and Class B share


Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic

4.72

4.03

0.64

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted

4.59

3.86

0.62




Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)


Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic

0.94

0.81

0.13

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted

0.92

0.77

0.12

(1) Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party logistics services, product
promotion and online advertising, fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company
provides platform access for sales of their products,and inventory and warehouse management
services to certain suppliers.

(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 771
million and RMB 1.01 billion  in the three month periods ended March 31,2017 and  March 31,2018,
respectively.

(3) General and administrative expenses include amortization of intangible assets resulting from
business acquisitions, which amounted to RMB 87 million and RMB 44 million in the three months
period ended March 31,2017 and  March 31,2018, respectively.

(4) Income tax expenses include income tax benefits of RMB 22 million and RMB 11 million related
to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisitions for the
three months period ended March 31,2017 and  March 31,2018, respectively.

(5) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and
Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each
Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder
vote.








Net income

543,309

524,599

83,633

Other comprehensive income, net of tax: 


Foreign currency translation adjustments 

25,243

(20,868)

(3,327)

Unrealized gain from available-for-sale investments

22,451

0

0

Comprehensive income

591,003

503,731

80,306

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8,608)

(5,129)

(818)

Comprehensive income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders

599,611

508,860

81,124







Three Months Ended

March 31,2017

March 31,2018

March 31,2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows


Fulfillment expenses

18,096

19,130

3,050

Marketing expenses

10,298

10,834

1,727

Technology and content expenses

51,832

54,233

8,646

General and administrative expenses

100,147

87,117

13,888

Total

180,373

171,314

27,311












Vipshop Holdings Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,2017

March 31,2018

March 31,2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

ASSETS


CURRENT ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

9,973,891

7,008,102

1,117,256

Restricted cash 

248,101

348,476

55,555

Short term investments

245,981

1,806,977

288,075

Accounts receivable, net

4,803,527

4,520,362

720,652

Amounts due from related parties

10,191

9,641

1,537

Other receivables and prepayments,net

3,674,196

3,468,664

552,987

Loan Receivables,net

0

164,458

26,218

Inventories

6,960,251

5,081,878

810,171

Total current assets

25,916,138

22,408,558

3,572,451

NON-CURRENT ASSETS


Property and equipment, net

6,660,825

6,701,593

1,068,392

Deposits for property and equipment

307,859

441,270

70,349

Land use rights, net

3,077,770

3,309,546

527,620

Intangible assets, net

400,994

355,776

56,719

Investment in affiliates

66,334

65,634

10,464

Other investments

387,640

376,613

60,041

Available-for-sale investments

146,282

142,571

22,729

Other long-term assets

366,760

415,464

66,235

Goodwill

367,106

367,106

58,525

Deferred tax assets

285,112

355,739

56,713

Total non-current assets

12,066,682

12,531,312

1,997,787

TOTAL ASSETS

37,982,820

34,939,870

5,570,238




LIABILTIES AND  EQUITY 


CURRENT LIABILITIES


Short term loans (Including short term loans of the VIE without recourse to
the Company of nil and nil as of December 31, 2017 and  March 31, 2018,
respectively) 

907,310

751,000

119,727

Accounts payable (Including accounts payable of the VIE without recourse
to the Company of RMB 87,926  and RMB 25,917  as of December 31, 2017
and March 31, 2018, respectively) 

11,445,109

9,569,787

1,525,649

Advance from customers (Including  advance from customers of the VIE
without recourse to the Company of RMB 965,275  and RMB 720,916 as of 
December 31, 2017 and  March 31, 2018, respectively) 

2,339,914

1,157,942

184,603

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (Including accrued expenses
and other current liabilities of the VIE without recourse to the Company of
RMB 1,618,716  and RMB 1,379,548  as of  December 31, 2017 and  March
31, 2018, respectively) 

3,537,151

3,284,473

523,622

Amounts due to related parties (Including amounts due to related parties of
the VIE without recourse to the Company of RMB 616 and RMB 276 as of
December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, respectively) 

65,022

46,799

7,461

Deferred income (Including deferred income of the VIE without recourse to
the Company of RMB 54,543 and RMB 79,651 as of December 31, 2017
and March 31, 2018, respectively) 

203,179

237,003

37,784

Securitization debt (Including securitization debt of the VIE without recourse to
the Company of nil  and nil  as of December 31, 2017 and  March 31, 2018,
respectively) 

760,000

475,000

75,726

Convertible senior notes

0

3,947,818

629,375

Total current liabilities

19,257,685

19,469,822

3,103,947

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES


Deferred tax liability (Including deferred tax of the VIE without recourse to the
Company of RMB  4,224  and nil as of  December 31, 2017 and  March 31,
2018, respectively) 

17,007

6,329

1,009

Deferred income-non current (Including deferred income-non current of the
VIE without recourse to the Company of RMB 838  and RMB 480 as of
December 31, 2017 and  March 31, 2018, respectively) 

362,649

360,872

57,532

Convertible senior notes

4,094,903

0

0

Total non-current liabilities

4,474,559

367,201

58,541

Total liabilities

23,732,244

19,837,023

3,162,488




EQUITY:


Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642 shares
authorized, and 114,716,587 and 115,293,345 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and  March 31, 2018, respectively) 

74

75

12

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358 shares
authorized, and 16,510,358 and 16,510,358 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and  March 31, 2018, respectively) 

11

11

2

Additional paid-in capital

8,715,995

8,887,813

1,416,927

Retained earnings

5,602,681

6,309,130

1,005,824

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,242)

(45,109)

(7,192)

Noncontrolling interests

(43,943)

(49,073)

(7,823)

Total shareholders' equity

14,250,576

15,102,847

2,407,750

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 

37,982,820

34,939,870

5,570,238








Vipshop Holdings Limited


 Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Three Months Ended

March 31,2017

March 31,2018

March 31,2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

Income from operations

736,596

662,692

105,647

Share-based compensation expenses

180,373

171,314

27,311

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

87,186

44,055

7,023

Non-GAAP income from operations

1,004,155

878,061

139,981








Net income

543,309

524,599

83,633

Share-based compensation expenses

180,373

171,314

27,311

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
and equity method investments

101,615

44,055

7,023

Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions

(21,797)

(11,014)

(1,756)

Non-GAAP net income

803,500

728,954

116,211








Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders

551,917

529,728

84,451

Share-based compensation expenses

180,373

171,314

27,311

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and
equity method investments

84,721

35,573

5,671

Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions 

(17,573)

(8,893)

(1,418)




Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders

799,438

727,722

116,015








Shares used in calculating earnings per share:


Basic ordinary shares:


Class A and Class B ordinary shares:


--Basic

116,819,173

131,605,256

131,605,256

--Diluted

125,067,816

140,490,311

140,490,311




Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B share


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic

6.84

5.53

0.88

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted

6.57

5.27

0.84








Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic

1.37

1.11

0.18

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted

1.31

1.05

0.17

 

