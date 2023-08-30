Vipshop Teams Up with TNC to Pursue Sustainable Ecological Conservation Strategies

Vipshop

30 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop, a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), has forged a partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC). As a founding benefactor of Beijing's Miyun Close-to-Nature Forest Management and Bird Habitat Optimization Project, Vipshop commits to financing the initiative in its inaugural year.

Vipshop Headquarters Building
Situated in Wuzuolou Forest Park，which is adjacent to Beijing's Miyun Reservoir, this project is the brainchild of a strategic MOU inked between TNC and Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau. Joining forces with entities such as Beijing Forestry Carbon and International Cooperation Affairs Center, Beijing Academy of Forestry and Landscape Architecture, and Sichuan Green Foundation, the endeavor champions the enhancement of forest ecosystem in Miyun District. Its primary objectives encompass biodiversity enhancement—with an emphasis on migratory bird habitats—and pioneering a global standard for close-to-nature forest management.

Notably, Vipshop stands as a pledge member of the World Economic Forum's Trillion Trees Initiative through the 1t.org China Action. Spurred by the advocacy of organizations like TNC, businesses including Vipshop are increasingly championing the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystem.

"The ecological richness of the Miyun district is unparalleled. With this initiative, we're sculpting a new paradigm for the symbiotic relationship between people and nature," commented a TNC China spokesperson.

The spokesperson elaborated that the project takes its cue from the close-to-nature forest management in Miyun District and the optimization of bird habitat. Adopting Nature-based Solutions (NbS), the endeavor will form a collaboration platform among multiple stakeholders from government, corporate, NGOs and local communities, aiming for a holistic improvement of the forest ecosystem within the watershed of Miyun Reservoir. The broader vision encompasses strengthening biodiversity, enhancing carbon sequestration, improving water conservation capabilities of forest, and augmenting the value of ecosystem services.

In particular, Miyun's close-to-nature forest management aspires to establish thriving ecosystems that offer sanctuary to diverse wildlife, accentuating the multifaceted benefits forests proffer in terms of water conservation, biodiversity conservation, improve the resilience of forest ecosystem as well as carbon offsets as climate change countermeasures.

The optimization of the Miyun bird habitat will be guided by the analysis of the investigation data of birds and their habitat around the Miyun Reservoir for a decade. The goal is to meticulously study the dynamic time-space patterns of different bird communities, identify critical habitats and their threats, and formulate forward-thinking, biodiversity-centric managerial strategies to further optimize birds habitat in around Miyun Reservior.

A spokesperson from Vipshop shared, "Championing ecological stewardship and sustainable progress is more than corporate responsibility—it's our unwavering commitment. We're ecstatic about our involvement in this demonstration project. Alongside stalwarts like TNC, we're dedicated to fostering a harmonized bond between people and nature."

