Vipshop to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

08:00 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, May 14, 2018 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-845-675-0438

International Toll Free: 

+1-855-500-8701

China Domestic: 

400-1200-654

Hong Kong: 

+852-3018-6776

Conference ID: 

#1856707

The replay will be accessible through May 23, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696

International:

+61-2-9003-4211

Conference ID:

#1856707

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

