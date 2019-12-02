VIQ Solutions to Webcast Live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on December 5th

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF) a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services for law enforcement, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service provider markets, today announced that Sebastien Paré, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 5th at 12:00 noon ET.

DATE: Thursday, December 5th

TIME: 12:00 noon ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event on VIQ's website.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Q3 2019 Company Highlights:

Record revenue of $6.5M , up 111% year-over-year; recurring revenue up 136%. 58% of revenue in the United States , 35% in Australia , 6% in EMEA and Canada ;

, up 111% year-over-year; recurring revenue up 136%. 58% of revenue in , 35% in , 6% in EMEA and ; Record gross margin of $2.9M , up 235% year-over-year (45% versus 28% in the prior year). The significant increase in gross margin reflects the impact of growth in higher quality recurring revenues. Gross margin is expected to continue increasing as AI integration accelerates;

, up 235% year-over-year (45% versus 28% in the prior year). The significant increase in gross margin reflects the impact of growth in higher quality recurring revenues. Gross margin is expected to continue increasing as AI integration accelerates; Record EBITDA of $357K and Adjusted EBITDA of $466K , representing a 198% increase in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year;

and Adjusted EBITDA of , representing a 198% increase in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year; VIQ's AI platform operational in the United States and Australia with 720 clients set up on NetScribe aiAssist™. Targeting all clients by end of 2020.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

lhaggard@viqsolutions.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

