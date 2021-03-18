VIRA Insight Rolls Out New Theft-Deterrent Solutions for Retailers

LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers lost an estimated $61 billion in 2020 due to shoplifting, an all-time high according to research from the National Retail Federation. VIRA Insight, a Texas-based designer and manufacturer with expertise in retail environments and fixtures, recently introduced a series of new security and anti-theft solutions to help retailers combat off-the-shelf theft.

Originally designed to help brands protect cosmetic displays, VIRA's latest theft-deterrent solutions – which include anti-sweep peg hooks, an adjustable metal lockbox with polycarbonate door, and high-end glass or plastic separators – can be customized to fit multiple dimensions or manufactured for specific product-protection needs.

"The pandemic has accelerated changes to the retail environment, including the need for reliable on-shelf security," said Jeff Jones, CEO of VIRA Insight. "We provide tested and tactful theft-deterrent solutions, and retail buyers have told us that implementing VIRA's solutions in their stores can pay for itself within a month in terms of merchandise saved."

As many retailers staff fewer employees or, in the case of beauty and cosmetics, remove traditional tester or sampler displays altogether, finding built solutions to improve product security is increasing in importance.

With its U.S. and global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities, VIRA Insight can rapidly design, prototype and build a custom solution for a retailer's specific need – or install theft-deterrent solutions to integrate with existing gondola or display systems.

Anti-sweep hooks from VIRA let shoppers pull only one product off the hook at a time, limiting the ability for sweeping. Ideal for small and expensive items, the VIRA Anti-Sweep Hook is being used by hundreds of retail locations to protect oral care, battery, skincare, wellness and cosmetics displays. The VIRA Anti-Sweep Hook is patent-pending.

VIRA also offers a lockbox option, which features a bulletproof polycarbonate and metal shell adjustable in height and depth to fit a variety of display dimensions.

"If you're losing thousands of dollars a month in disappearing merchandise, we can design a solution to help," said Jones.

VIRA Insight works with many of the largest retailers across the U.S. For more information about theft deterrent solutions or to contact VIRA Insight, visit virainsight.com.

About VIRA Insight

VIRA Insight designs and manufactures custom solutions for any built environment. Experts in fixtures and displays, VIRA works with many of the most recognizable brands in beauty, cosmetics, health, retail, technology and wellness. Founded in 1995, the company offers design and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and abroad and decades of experience in import logistics. Recently, VIRA expanded its design and manufacturing capabilities to serve the medical and pharmaceutical space. VIRA Insight is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. For more information, visit virainsight.com.

