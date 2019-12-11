Viracor Eurofins Expands Its Clinical Diagnostic Footprint to Oncology

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracor Eurofins (Viracor), proudly announces the addition of Karina Eterovic, PhD, as the Director of Research & Development for Oncology Diagnostics for Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics group. Dr. Eterovic will lead the development and growth of oncology clinical diagnostic solutions to benefit our healthcare clients and their patients.

Dr. Eterovic joins us from MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she was Associate Professor and Director of the Cancer Genomics Laboratory, as well as a driving force in the implementation of precision medicine at the prestigious institute; establishing a genomics laboratory for their NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) research projects, and enabling the discovery and identification of new biomarkers for personalized cancer care. Dr. Eterovic has authored many publications in high impact oncology journals, and holds both her PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, a Masters in Biochemistry from University of Sao Paulo, Medical School, in Brazil, and a postdoctoral training in Neuro-Oncology at MD Anderson.

"Dr. Eterovic brings a wealth of knowledge from her extensive experience in academia, assay development and operational management in both the U.S. and globally. She is uniquely suited to lead Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics' expansion into Oncology, and her keen insight and background will allow her to identify key unmet needs and underserved markets," said David Morgan, Senior Vice President of Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics. "We are excited to expand on our infectious disease, transplantation, allergy and immunology portfolios, by offering cutting-edge test solutions in cancer diagnostics and drug development. Combining our efforts with other clinical laboratories of Eurofins and partnering with leading Research & Development organizations dedicated to Oncology, we aim to accelerate our expansion in this dynamic field and improve the standards of patient care."

About Viracor Eurofins

As a member of Eurofins Scientific, a global leader in laboratory services for specialty clinical diagnostics, discovery pharmacology and supporting clinical studies, Viracor serves many leading biopharmaceutical companies and a wide range of clinical and academic customers in the U.S. With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams, reference laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies get results faster, when it matters most.

Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/ .

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff. Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

