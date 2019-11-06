Viracta Announces Oral Presentation on Lead Program for EBV-associated Lymphomas at the 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, announced today that its lead investigator, Dr. Pierluigi Porcu of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Thomas Jefferson University, will present new clinical data from the Company's Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of nanatinostat in combination with the antiviral valganciclovir for the treatment of EBV-associated lymphomas during an oral presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Combination of Oral Nanatinostat (Nstat), a Novel Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor (HDACi), and the Oral Anti-Viral, Valganciclovir (VGCV), Is Active in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)-Positive B-Cell, T-Cell, and Hodgkin Lymphoma: Interim Safety and Efficacy Results from a Phase 1b /2a Study (Abstract # 465)

, MD, Session: Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma – Clinical Studies: Novel Therapies in Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas

Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma – Clinical Studies: Novel Therapies in Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas Date/Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019 , 12:30 PM

, Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL , Valencia D (W415D)

Viracta's abstract is available online at https://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.

About Nanatinostat

Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class 1 HDACs which is key to inducing latent viral genes in EBV-associated malignancies. The nanatinostat and valganciclovir combination in EBV-associated lymphomas is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial.

About EBV-Associated Cancers

Approximately 95% of the world's adult population is infected with Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), yet infections are commonly asymptomatic. Following infection, the virus remains latent in a small subset of lymphatic cells for the duration of the patients' life. Under certain circumstances, such cells may undergo malignant transformation and become lymphoma. In addition, EBV is also associated with a variety of solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma and gastric cancer.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary lead molecule, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill approach in other EBV associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and other viral related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

