Viracta Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company primarily focused on targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for oral presentation and one for a poster presentation at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 11-14, 2021, both in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually.

"We are thrilled that the final results from our Phase 1b/2 trial in relapsed/refractory EBV positive lymphoma have been selected for an oral presentation at ASH, and we are pleased to see our presence expand this year to include an additional asset from our portfolio," said Ivor Royston, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta. "Having three abstracts accepted at ASH is an honor that we believe speaks to the innovative nature of our growing pipeline. We look forward to the meeting in December and are excited to share more about these programs following the presentations."

Details on the abstracts, which have been published on the ASH website, are shown below:

Nanatinostat (Nstat) and Valganciclovir (VGCV) in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive (EBV+) Lymphomas: Final Results from the Phase 1b/2 VT3996-201 Study (Publication #623)

Session Name: 624. Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK cell Lymphomas: T/NK Cell Lymphoma Relapsed Therapy

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Session Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM ET

Presentation Type: Oral

Room: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall A1

Final results from Viracta's Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating Nana-val in R/R EBV+ lymphoma will be presented. Data from the trial indicate that Nana-val was well tolerated and showed promising efficacy.

Enhanced CAR T cell activity with non-covalent BTK/ITK inhibition (Publication #906)

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational IV

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Session Time: 6:15 PM - 7:45 PM ET

Presentation Time: 7:30 PM ET

Presentation Type: Oral

Room: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall A1

Data to be featured in the oral presentation relate to vecabrutinib, a selective, reversible, non-covalent inhibitor of Burton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) and interleukin-2-inducible kinase (ITK). These data demonstrate that using vecabrutinib is a novel strategy to modulate CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell functions by increasing their efficacy, and decreasing their toxicity, while maintaining their proliferative potential.

Efficacy of Vecabrutinib Treatment in a Murine Model of Sclerodermatous Graft-Versus-Host-Disease (Publication #1685)

Session Name: 701. Experimental Transplantation: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 5:30 – 7:30 PM ET

Presentation Type: Poster

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

The poster presentation will feature data showing that vecabrutinib treatment demonstrated efficacy and beneficially regulated B cell and T cell immune subsets in a preclinical murine model of sclerodermatous chronic graft-versus-host disease.

Copies of the poster and oral presentations will be available on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts following their presentation at the meeting.

About Nanatinostat

Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class I HDACs, which is key to inducing viral genes that are epigenetically silenced in EBV-associated malignancies. Nana-val (nanatinostat and valganciclovir) is being investigated in multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory EBV+ lymphoma and in advanced EBV+ solid tumors in three ongoing trials, one of which is a registration-enabling global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial in relapsed/refractory EBV+ lymphoma (NAVAL-1).

About Vecabrutinib

Vecabrutinib is a selective, reversible, non-covalent inhibitor of Burton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) and interleukin-2-inducible kinase (ITK). Vecabrutinib is being studied as a potential enhancer of efficacy and safety of CAR T cell therapy.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company primarily focused on targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive (EBV+) lymphoma and one Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the safety and efficacy of Nana-val and vecabrutinib; the significance of the abstract acceptances; the availability of additional information in December; and other statements that are not historical facts. Risks and uncertainties related to Viracta that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: Viracta's ability to successfully enroll patients in and complete its ongoing and planned clinical trials; Viracta's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including all oral combinations of nanatinostat and valganciclovir; the timing of initiation of Viracta's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Viracta's clinical trials; previous preclinical and clinical results may not be predictive of future clinical results; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Viracta's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Viracta's product candidates; Viracta's ability to manufacture or supplying nanatinostat, valganciclovir and pembrolizumab for clinical testing; Viracta's ability to identify additional products or product candidates with significant commercial potential; developments and projections relating to Viracta's competitors and its industry; the impact of government laws and regulations; Viracta's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and Viracta's estimates regarding future expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing in the future.

These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant economic uncertainty. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Viracta's reports and other documents that Viracta has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Viracta assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashleigh Barreto

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

