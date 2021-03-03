Viracta Therapeutics to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Mar 03, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Viracta will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held March 9-10, 2021. A pre-recorded presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. ET on March 9, 2021. Viracta's management team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.
Investor Relations Contact:
Company Contact:
Joyce Allaire
Dan Chevallard
LifeSci Advisors
Chief Financial Officer
(212) 915-2569
(858) 771-4193
