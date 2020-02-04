Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, announced today that Dan Chevallard, Chief Financial Officer of Viracta, will present a company overview at the 2020 BIO CEO and Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:30 pm ET in New York, NY.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-associated lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill treatment approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and other viral-related cancers. For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

