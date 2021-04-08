Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Apr 08, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Viracta or the Company), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Company management will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place April 12-15, 2021. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.
Date:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time:
3:45 PM ET
Format:
Corporate presentation
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.
Investor Relations Contact:
Company Contact:
Joyce Allaire
Dan Chevallard
LifeSci Advisors
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(212) 915-2569
(858) 771-4193
