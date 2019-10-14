Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 5th Annual Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

News provided by

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Oct 14, 2019, 16:05 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, announced today that Ivor Royston, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta, will present a company overview at the 5th Annual Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase in New York, NY on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am ET at the offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP (Davis Polk). The Private Company Showcase is hosted together by David Polk, BMO, Donnelly Financial Solutions (DFIN) and CFGI.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary lead molecule, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated as an oral combination therapy with valganciclovir in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill approach in other EBV associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
amy@juniper-point.com
858-366-3243

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

www.viracta.com

Also from this source

Viracta Strengthens Executive Management Team with New...

Viracta Presents New Clinical Results on Lead Epigenetic Drug...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 5th Annual Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

News provided by

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Oct 14, 2019, 16:05 ET