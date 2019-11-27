Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Ivor Royston, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta, will present a company overview at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:45 pm ET in Boston, MA.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary lead molecule, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill platform approach in other EBV associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and other viral related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

