Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences...

Nov 01, 2021, 16:05 ET
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management is scheduled to present and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual)
Conference Dates:
November 8 – 12, 2021
Presentation Date:
November 11, 2021
Presentation Time:
1:50 PM ET
Format:
Corporate presentation
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (in-person)
Conference Dates:
November 16 – 17, 2021
Presentation Date:
November 17, 2021
Presentation Time:
10:40 AM GMT/ 5:40 AM ET
Format:
Corporate presentation
Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual)
Conference Dates:
November 29 – December 2, 2021
Presentation Available:
November 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET
Format:
Corporate presentation
Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference (virtual)
Conference Dates:
November 29 – December 2, 2021
Presentation Date:
December 2, 2021
Presentation Time:
3:55 PM ET
Format:
Fireside chat
A live webcast of each of the presentations will be available under "Events and Webcasts" in the Investors section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. Replays of each webcast will be archived on the Viracta website for at least 30 days following the presentation.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive (EBV+) lymphoma and one Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers. For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
[email protected]
