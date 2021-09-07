Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
Sep 07, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management will present and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, September 20 – 23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 – 30, 2021.
Details on the presentations can be found below.
|
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
|
Presentation Date:
|
Corporate presentation will be available on-demand to conference
|
Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
|
Presentation Date:
|
September 21, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
4:35 PM ET
|
Format:
|
Corporate presentation
|
Webcast Link:
|
2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
|
Presentation Date:
|
September 30, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
8:40 AM ET
|
Format:
|
Corporate presentation
A replay of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit presentation will be available on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is also pursuing application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.
For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Company Contact:
|
Joyce Allaire
|
Dan Chevallard
|
LifeSci Advisors
|
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
|
(212) 915-2569
|
(858) 771-4193
SOURCE Viracta
