Viracta to Present New Clinical Results on Lead Epigenetic Drug Candidate Nanatinostat at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that it will present new clinical data during a poster session at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held May 31 to June 4, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Viracta researchers and study investigators will present updated results from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of nanatinostat in combination with the antiviral valganciclovir for the treatment of EBV-associated lymphomas.

Presentation Details:

Title: A phase Ib/II study of oral nanatinostat (N) and valganciclovir (VG) in subjects with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated lymphomas. (Abstract # 7551)

A phase Ib/II study of oral nanatinostat (N) and valganciclovir (VG) in subjects with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated lymphomas. (Abstract # 7551) Presenter: Pierluigi Porcu , MD, Thomas Jefferson University

, MD, Poster Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Date/Time: June 3, 2019 , 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Viracta's abstract is available online at https://iplanner.asco.org/am2019/#/

About Nanatinostat

Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that is being investigated in a range of clinical indications. Nanatinostat is selective for Class 1 HDACs, including isoforms targeted in Viracta's Kick & Kill therapeutic approach. Viracta is investigating nanatinostat in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with an antiviral valganciclovir for the treatment of EBV-associated cancers. Both drugs are taken orally and can be given on an out-patient basis. Recently, the nanatinostat plus valganciclovir combination therapy received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U. S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for three sub-types of EBV-associated cancers: post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD), plasmablastic lymphoma, and angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma.

About EBV-Associated Cancers

Approximately 95% of the world's adult population is infected with Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV). Infections are commonly asymptomatic or associated with mononucleosis. Following infection, the virus remains latent in a small subset of lymphatic cells for the duration of the patients' life. Cells containing latent virus are increasingly susceptible to malignant transformation. Patients who are immunocompromised are at an increased risk of developing EBV lymphomas. In addition, EBV is also associated with a variety of solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma and gastric cancer.

About The Kick & Kill Platform

Viracta's Kick & Kill therapeutic platform is designed to create a pipeline of novel therapies to treat viral-associated cancers and other serious diseases. The "Kick" activates genes that have been epigenetically suppressed by a virus or cancer. The "Kill" activates a therapeutic that will selectively and directly kill virus-harboring cells or activate suppressed immune response genes. The approach holds the potential for development in combination with other immunotherapies.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel epigenetic therapeutics derived from its proprietary Kick & Kill therapeutic approach to benefit patients with viral-associated cancers and other serious diseases. Viracta has entered into partnerships with Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to bring treatments for EBV-associated cancers to China, and with NantKwest, Inc. to utilize nanatinostat in combination with their clinical-stage Natural Killer (NK) cell immunotherapy. Viracta plans to enter into additional geographic and combination therapy partnerships.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.