Viracta's Precision Oncology Research in EBV+ Cancers Highlighted at 16th Annual UCSD Moores Cancer Center Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, announced today that Ivor Royston, M.D., the Company's President and CEO, will present an overview of Viracta's approach in treating patients with Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)-associated malignancies and data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in lymphoma.

It is estimated that there are over 200,000 new cases of EBV-associated cancers each year. Scientific research has worked to better understand these diseases and develop novel therapeutic approaches to address this global unmet need, however, there are no approved therapies targeting EBV-associated malignancies. Viracta has developed a novel approach to selectively target malignant cells associated with EBV that is applicable across many cancer types, which may also have utility in other virus-associated diseases.

Viracta is currently in a Phase 2 clinical study, evaluating its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, in combination with valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy. The data from the Phase 1b portion of Viracta's clinical study was presented in an oral session at the ASH Annual Meeting in December 2019.

"We are honored that Viracta's research and clinical findings have been recognized among the world-renowned leaders at the UCSD Moores Cancer Center," said Ivor Royston, M.D., President and CEO of Viracta. "We believe that our precision approach to treating virus-associated malignancies is truly unique and has the potential to provide the first non-toxic and effective therapeutic solution for these patients."

Viracta has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, in combination with valganciclovir, in relapsed/refractory lymphomas, as well as Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, plasmablastic lymphoma, and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Viracta aims to develop a new, highly targeted, non-toxic and non-immunosuppressive therapy which may be given on an out-patient basis for EBV-associated malignancies in hematological and solid tumors. If successful, this approach may be investigated as a possible treatment for additional virus-associated malignancies and other serious diseases.

UCSD Moores Cancer Center presentation details are as follows:

Title: "Precision Therapy of Relapsed/Refractory EBV + Lymphomas Utilizing an Oral Inducer of Viral Kinases to Activate an Anti-tumor Prodrug"

Date/Time: Thursday, February 20, 2020 , 4 p.m. PST

, Location: Moores Cancer Center at UCSD Health, San Diego, CA

About Nanatinostat

Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class I HDACs which is key to activating latent viral genes in EBV-associated malignancies. The nanatinostat and valganciclovir combination is being investigated in EBV-associated lymphomas in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial [NCT03397706].

About EBV-Associated Cancers

Approximately 95% of the world's adult population is infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Infections are commonly asymptomatic. Following infection, the virus remains latent in a small subset of lymphatic cells for the duration of the patient's life. Under certain circumstances, such cells may undergo malignant transformation and become lymphoma. In addition to lymphomas, EBV is associated with a variety of solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma and gastric cancer.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-associated lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this Kick and Kill treatment approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other viral-related cancers. For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

