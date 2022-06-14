Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market worth $23.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic
Jun 14, 2022, 08:30 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market (Vector Type (Viral Vector (Adenoviral Vector, Retroviral Vector, Adeno-Associated Viral Vector, Lentiviral Vector, Vaccinia Viral Vector, Other Viral Vector), Non-Viral Vectors, (Plasmid DNA, Lipid-Based Non-Viral Vector, Polymer-Based Non-Viral Vector, Other Non-Viral Vector (Peptide-Based And Hybrid/Combination))), Diseases (Cancer, Genetic Disorder, And Infectious Diseases), Application (Gene Therapy (Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector), Vaccinology (Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector), Cell Therapy (Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector) And Other Applications (Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector))) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market is valued at US$ 5.01 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 23.49 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.04% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
Advanced gene and cell therapies, with the use of vectors, have significantly impacted the field of medicine. Therapies requiring genetic modification have demonstrated tremendous potential for treating several chronic diseases and neurological disorders. Gene therapy has significant potential for treating and managing a variety of disorders. Due to their exceptional capacity to transport replicas of therapeutic genes to host cells, viral vectors are the most often employed agents in gene therapy. Adeno-associated vectors (AAV) are the most promising among this class of vectors due to their transitory nature, ability to transduce dividing and non-dividing cells, and low immunogenic disposition. The promising results of vector-based therapies in several clinical studies have further emphasized the development of various viral and non-viral vectors to address unmet medical needs.
Multiple factors, including the rising prevalence of fatal diseases and the increasing usage of next-generation technologies in developing innovative medicines, are the primary drivers of the market's expansion. The increasing prevalence of vector-based gene and cell treatments, the high demand for customised medications, the rising R&D spending for vector-based therapeutic breakthroughs, and the well-established healthcare infrastructures are anticipated to drive considerable market expansion in the coming years. Increasing incidences of chronic and infectious illnesses are increasing the need for therapies requiring a genetic alteration, consequently presenting several chances for the growth of the viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market.
On the other side, the high cost of vector manufacturing, complications associated with large-scale production of viral and non-viral vectors, and low transfection efficiency may hinder the market development in the coming years.
North America is projected to lead the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market in the coming years (2020-2030), owing to the increasing R&D activities in vector-based therapy innovations and the rapid adoption of advanced therapy techniques.
Key market players operating in the viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market include Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Catalent, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation(Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA Inc. (Germany), Oxford Biomedica plc (UK), Sartorius AG (Germany), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Wuxi AppTec (China), Acuitas Therapeutics (Canada), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Exelead, Inc. (US), Entos Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Genevant Sciences GmbH (Switzerland), T&T Scientific Corporation (US), Moderna, Inc. (US), CureVac N.V. (Germany), Cognate BioServices Inc. (Cobra Biologics), Genezen Laboratories, Yposkesi, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. (Abl Inc.), Novasep Holding S.A.S., Batavia Biosciences B.V., Biovion Oy, Sirion Biotech Gmbh., Virovek Incorporation, Biontech Imfs Gmbh, Vivebiotech S.L., Creative Biogene, Uniqure NV, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Cevec. Pharmaceuticals Gmbh among others.
Key developments in the market:
- In May 2022, Catalent launched its latest UpTempo VirtuosoTM platform method for developing and CGMP production of adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors. The UpTempo Virtuoso platform standardizes and streamlines several time-consuming procedures in AAV manufacture to drastically minimize the time from gene to clinic and enable quick clinical assessment of the first patient.
- In December 2021, GenScript ProBio (US) opened China's most prominent commercial GMP plasmid manufacturing facility. The 6,400-square-meter manufacturing plant enables the company to offer global customers a one-stop service for plasmids - from the preclinical study (IIT) to the investigational new drug (IND) filing to clinical trial and commercial manufacturing - to accelerate the innovation and development of high-quality cell and gene therapy mRNA drugs.
- In December 2021, Oxford Biomedica plc (UK) extended a commercial supply agreement with Novartis to manufacture lentiviral vectors for several Novartis CAR-T products.
- In October 2021, Matica Biotechnology, Inc, a (CDMO) specializing in the clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies, announced a joint research agreement (JRA) with Sartorius, a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. Under this agreement, Matica Bio and Sartorius will work on several studies to streamline and optimize PAT technologies, automation software, and single-use platforms offered by Sartorius for large-scale vector production.
- In April 2021, Oxford Biomedica plc (UK) signed a new three-year Development & Supply Agreement ("DSA") with Boehringer Ingelheim to manufacture & supply various types of the viral vector.
- In Jan 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Groupe Novasep SAS (Novasep) announced that Thermo Fisher acquired Novasep's viral vector manufacturing company in Belgium, Henogen S.A. The viral vector manufacturing division of Novasep offers contract manufacturing services for vaccines and medicines to biotechnology and major biopharma clients.
Market Segments
Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Vector Type, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- Viral Vector
- Adenoviral Vector
- Retroviral Vector
- Adeno-Associated Viral Vector
- Lentiviral Vector
- Vaccinia Viral Vector
- Other Viral Vector
- Non-Viral Vectors
- Plasmid DNA
- Lipid-Based Non-Viral Vector
- Polymer-Based Non-Viral Vector
- Other Non-Viral Vector (Peptide-Based and Hybrid/Combination)
Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Disease, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- Cancer
- Genetic Disease
- Infectious Disease
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Other Diseases
Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- Gene Therapy
- Viral Vector
- Non-Viral Vector
- Vaccinology
- Viral Vector
- Non-Viral Vector
- Cell Therapy
- Viral Vector
- Non-Viral Vector
- Other Applications
- Viral Vector
- Non-Viral Vector
Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
