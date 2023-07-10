Viral Brand The Maniscripting Journal Partners with ShipBob to Fuel Continued Success

The viral manifestation brand has grown 400% since 2022, leading it to seek a fulfillment partner that could build on its success

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maniscripting Journal , the disruptive viral brand known for its manifestation journal and cult-following on social media, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with ShipBob, a leading global fulfillment provider. This partnership is a marker of great things to come for the brand; highlighting its remarkable achievements since its inception just four years ago.

As a viral brand that has captivated audiences since its launch in 2019, the brand has garnered a reputation for its exceptional product quality and outstanding customer experiences. With an average 4.7-star rating on Google, and a devoted community of over 100,000, the brand has solidified its position as a trendsetter in the spiritual journaling industry.

Samantha Kozuch, Founder of The Maniscripting Journal, expressed, "We are thrilled to join forces with ShipBob, a company that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, which includes fulfilling delivery expectations. This partnership will amplify our ability to scale our business while ensuring the quality and speed of delivery won't suffer."

By linking up with ShipBob, the brand aims to unlock new levels of growth by streamlining its operations. The strategic collaboration will empower The Maniscripting Journal to seamlessly ship a higher volume of products to customers, ensuring faster and more efficient order fulfillment. With ShipBob's state-of-the-art fulfillment centers strategically located across the globe, the brand can tap into an extensive network, delivering products with speed and precision.

"We are honored to partner with The Maniscripting Journal, a brand that has achieved remarkable success in such a short period," said Casey Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at Shipbob, "By leveraging our robust fulfillment infrastructure, we look forward to supporting its continued growth and helping them exceed customer expectations."

This partnership is a momentous milestone, as it empowers the brand to further elevate its brand reach and production capabilities . By leveraging ShipBob's advanced technology it can optimize its supply chain, reduce shipping times, and offer greater transparency throughout the fulfillment process.

To learn more visit: https://maniscripting.com

About The Maniscripting Journal:

The Maniscripting Journal is a viral brand that has disrupted the industry with its unique product offerings and engaging social media presence. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has achieved unprecedented success, amassing a loyal customer base and receiving rave reviews. With an average rating of 4.7 stars and a strong following of over 20,000 on Instagram and 72,500 on TikTok, The Maniscripting Journal has become a hit in the and journaling markets.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Maniscripting Journal