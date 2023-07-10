Viral Brand The Maniscripting Journal Partners with ShipBob to Fuel Continued Success

News provided by

The Maniscripting Journal

10 Jul, 2023, 11:01 ET

The viral manifestation brand has grown 400% since 2022, leading it to seek a fulfillment partner that could build on its success

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maniscripting Journal, the disruptive viral brand known for its manifestation journal and cult-following on social media, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with ShipBob, a leading global fulfillment provider. This partnership is a marker of great things to come for the brand; highlighting its remarkable achievements since its inception just four years ago.

As a viral brand that has captivated audiences since its launch in 2019, the brand has garnered a reputation for its exceptional product quality and outstanding customer experiences. With an average 4.7-star rating on Google, and a devoted community of over 100,000, the brand has solidified its position as a trendsetter in the spiritual journaling industry.

Samantha Kozuch, Founder of The Maniscripting Journal, expressed, "We are thrilled to join forces with ShipBob, a company that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, which includes fulfilling delivery expectations. This partnership will amplify our ability to scale our business while ensuring the quality and speed of delivery won't suffer."

By linking up with ShipBob, the brand aims to unlock new levels of growth by streamlining its operations. The strategic collaboration will empower The Maniscripting Journal to seamlessly ship a higher volume of products to customers, ensuring faster and more efficient order fulfillment. With ShipBob's state-of-the-art fulfillment centers strategically located across the globe, the brand can tap into an extensive network, delivering products with speed and precision.

"We are honored to partner with The Maniscripting Journal, a brand that has achieved remarkable success in such a short period," said Casey Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at Shipbob, "By leveraging our robust fulfillment infrastructure, we look forward to supporting its continued growth and helping them exceed customer expectations."

This partnership is a momentous milestone, as it empowers the brand to further elevate its brand reach and production capabilities . By leveraging ShipBob's advanced technology it can optimize its supply chain, reduce shipping times, and offer greater transparency throughout the fulfillment process.

To learn more visit: https://maniscripting.com 

About The Maniscripting Journal:

The Maniscripting Journal is a viral brand that has disrupted the industry with its unique product offerings and engaging social media presence. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has achieved unprecedented success, amassing a loyal customer base and receiving rave reviews. With an average rating of 4.7 stars and a strong following of over 20,000 on Instagram and 72,500 on TikTok, The Maniscripting Journal has become a hit in the and journaling markets.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Maniscripting Journal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.