Viral Breakfast Burrito Spot, LJ's Lil' Cafe, Opens Second Location in Orange, CA

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LJ's Lil' Cafe , the viral breakfast burrito joint that started as a humble shed outside a Home Depot in Cypress, CA, announced today the opening of its second location in Orange, CA. This first brick-and-mortar restaurant for the brand offers hungry customers a comfortable indoor dining area to indulge in one of the best breakfast burritos in Orange County.

LJ's Lil' Cafe's new location in Orange, CA.

LJ's has quickly secured a loyal following among foodies and SoCal locals for its monstrous breakfast burritos that feature the ultimate Instagram-worthy cheese pull. Each burrito is made fresh to order with the perfect ratio of crispy tater tots, scrambled eggs, and premium meats, resulting in a flavor and texture combo that's nothing short of incredible. The LJ's burrito experience is elevated even further with a lineup of homemade sauces and salsas. Guests can choose from Creamy Cilantro Crema for an herbaceous flair, Spicy Habanero for a fiery kick, or LJ's Signature for a tangy, yet sweet, finish. Beyond the sauces, LJ's uses only the freshest, high-quality ingredients, even sourcing some signature items, like handmade tortillas and Portuguese Hawaiian sausage, from local vendors.

LJ's is co-owned by Lydia and John Clarke who met working in the restaurant industry and bonded over a shared passion for food. They had always dreamed of opening a restaurant, and when a shed outside a Home Depot went on sale, the couple jumped at the opportunity to make their dream come to life and opened LJ's Lil' Cafe to the public in September 2021.

"As two people who had never owned a restaurant, starting out in a shed felt like the perfect way to dip our toes in," said John Clarke, co-founder of LJ's Lil' Cafe. "It gave us the chance to learn, grow, and watch our business come to life right in front of our eyes. We're so thankful for the community's support in helping us reach this next milestone. LJ's has always been about connection, family, and good food, and we're thrilled to now share these values with more of the Orange County community."

The foundation of LJ's has always been family. The inspiration for its popular breakfast burritos comes from Lydia's mom, who used to make them for Lydia as a child long before they became the cultural phenomenon they are today. That sense of family carried into the business itself, with siblings and cousins on both sides holding various roles across the front and back of house at each location, many doing so without any previous restaurant industry experience.

After running LJ's as a family operation for two years, Lydia and John's young son started facing health challenges that required countless hours in the hospital. Determined to stay present for their son without giving up their dream, Lydia and John sought outside help for the first time and hired Joy Wilson as General Manager. Leveraging her extensive restaurant industry experience at nationally and locally recognized brands like Chick-fil-A and Sessions West Coast Deli, Joy helped catapult LJ's into the OC staple it is today, increasing the restaurant's sales by 30% in her first year. The teamwork, trust, and family bond at the heart of LJ's remain its secret ingredient for bringing people together over simple food done right.

LJ's is hosting a grand opening event on Friday, November 21. To see event details and RSVP, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ljs-lil-cafe-grand-opening-in-orange-ca-tickets-1967904794214?aff=oddtdtcreator .

LJ's Orange location offers the same drool-worthy breakfast burritos as in Cypress, with the addition of a gourmet coffee bar and new handheld lunch offerings. To learn more about LJ's, please visit ljslilcafe.com .

ABOUT LJ'S LIL' CAFE

LJ's Lil' Cafe is a favorite breakfast and lunch spot in Southern California known for its craveable breakfast burritos. What started as a humble shed outside a Home Depot in Cypress, CA has grown into a viral sensation loved by foodies and locals alike. With a focus on quality ingredients, homemade sauces, and a 'treat every guest like family' approach to hospitality, LJ's is on a mission to bring genuine connection and a little kindness to every guest. LJ's recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Orange, CA, featuring indoor seating, a coffee bar, and the same bold flavors that made LJ's a SoCal staple.

Media Contact:

LJ's Lil' Cafe

818-383-3929

[email protected]

SOURCE LJ's Lil Cafe