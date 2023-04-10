VIRAL COMEDIAN JIMMIE LEE-THE JERSEY OUTLAW GOES DANGEROUSLY FUNNY IN SEASON 7 PREMIERE

Comedy TV Personality Jimmie Lee The Jersey Outlaw brings his high energy comedy back to the streets, with guaranteed pandemonium and mayhem.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilder and crazier than ever, Viral Comedy TV Personality Jimmie Lee- The Jersey Outlaw has kicked off his Season 7 Premiere in Hollywood last month. Jimmie's unique brand of street comedy and dynamic persona has captivated the crowds and fans and it's totally off the charts. Lee's style of comedy is more old school style, with insults and zingers and one liners with a lot of Jersey attitude.

Jimmie Lee is shooting now in Season 7 and has gone viral on all social media platforms, including recent media on Fox News LA, Newsmax and talk shows.

Dangerously Funny Premieres Season 7 Starring Jimmie Lee The Jersey Outlaw

To say Jimmie Lee (who goes by the surname "The Jersey Outlaw") is a character is an understatement. Never before has anyone performed on the streets with the bravado and outrageous comedy style of the famous Jersey Outlaw.

Lee's comedy is not politically correct in any way; but it is good natured. Jimmie's philosophy is that the more shocking and over the top and crazy it is, the more entertaining it is. And it seems to be working quite well for Lee, who has built a viral following of adoring fans.

The Jersey Outlaw performs in a leather jacket with dark sunglasses and security guards, and creates a "big vibe" as soon as he hits the streets. It's always a big scene and its 'no holds barred' and guaranteed pandemonium and mayhem when Jimmie Lee is in the house.

Be sure to watch Jimmie Lee on the streets as he has scheduled shoots this spring in NYC, Las Vegas, Hollywood and more.

Ripley may have said "Believe It or Not", but he never saw or met Jimmie Lee.

Check out Jimmie Lee's Season 7 Premiere Shoot in Hollywood!

https://youtu.be/02ApC3KgOFM

For more on Jimmie Lee:

Official Website

https://www.thejerseyoutlaww.com/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/thejerseyoutlaw/?hl=en

YouTube

Jimmie Lee The Jersey Outlaw

https://youtube.com/c/JimmieLeeTheJerseyOutlaw

TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@thejerseyoutlaw?lang=en

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1134414910

SOURCE Jimmie Lee