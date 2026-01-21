Viral Creator Shane Geller Aims to Become First Ever bucksoup Millionaire in Creator Economy Experiment
News provided bybucksoup
Jan 21, 2026, 09:33 ET
Social media influencer partners with $1 digital marketplace bucksoup to test creator-led growth
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Geller, a viral content creator known for his humorous "Soup Season" video, is launching a bold new challenge: to become the first ever bucksoup millionaire.
After his video "Soup Season" gained massive traction online, Shane was approached by brands eager to collaborate. One offer stood out—from bucksoup, a digital marketplace where each item is priced at just $1.
Shane pitched bucksoup a creator-led experiment: to publicly build a $1M shop using content, community, and creator-first marketing. The project, titled Shane's Road to a Million Dollars, now lives at bucksoup.com.
"This started as a funny video about soup," said Shane. "Now it's turned into a genuine experiment in creativity and a personal challenge which I hope inspires others to do the same."
bucksoup describes itself as a low-friction marketplace built for the creator economy. All products—templates, tools, games, art, and more—are sold for a flat $1, making purchases simple and volume-based growth possible.
"The creator economy is moving from sponsorships to ownership," said bucksoup co-founder Charles Boup. "We designed bucksoup so creators could test, launch, and grow quickly. Shane's challenge is a perfect example of that mission in action."
Shane will share behind-the-scenes content, milestone drops, and real-time experiments across social media, turning the journey itself into a shoppable case study on creator-driven commerce and audience monetization.
About Shane Geller
Known online as Ape$weat, Shane is a digital creator who transforms simple ideas into highly shareable content. His work blends humor, culture, and creativity with a focus on emerging models of monetization and creator-led entrepreneurship.
Shane's Instagram
About bucksoup
bucksoup.com is a digital marketplace where each product costs $1. Built for creators and digital entrepreneurs, the platform supports fast, accessible commerce with zero pricing friction.
Media Contact:
Charles Boup
Co-founder
[email protected]
bucksoup.com
SOURCE bucksoup
Share this article