Viral Fitness Brand Gym Molly Lands Major Partnership With Miami's Most Exclusive Celebrity Gym

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gym Molly, a revolutionary fitness and lifestyle brand, announced today that it has become the exclusive supplement partner of BOXR Gym, the most elite training facility in the world. This move brings Gym Molly's viral energy drinks and high performance supplements directly into the heart of Miami, one of the United States' fastest growing fitness, entertainment, and creator hubs.

BOXR Gym founder Mateo Attalla and Gym Molly CEO Jaiah Kai Kai

Widely known as the "House of Champions," BOXR has become the go-to training ground for professional athletes, top creators, and entertainment icons. The gym has hosted Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Deebo Samuel, the Nelk Boys, and Young Thug, along with numerous other high-profile performers preparing for major fights, tours, and globally streamed events.

BOXR was founded by entrepreneur Mateo Attalla, whose vision transformed the gym into one of Miami's most influential training destinations. Mateo was recently awarded the Key to the City by Miami's Mayor Francis Suárez in recognition of BOXR's impact on local youth, their free community boxing programs, and the gym's partnerships with major city organizations including the Miami Police Athletic League and Miami Fire Rescue.

The BOXR partnership is the latest indicator that Gym Molly continues to be a major player in the fitness industry. Through the collaboration, BOXR members will have direct access to Gym Molly's full performance lineup including its viral energy drinks, Gym Molly PRO pre workout, Creatine HCL, Power Protein, and After Party BCAAs. The two brands will also work together on exclusive product drops and community-focused wellness events designed specifically for Miami's thriving fitness community.

"Seven years ago we created Gym Molly with products I originally made for myself, hoping to inspire people to live healthier, happier lives. This partnership is the result of years of hard work and the belief that fitness should be fun, positive, and something that truly helps people become their best selves," said Jaiah Kai Kai, Founder and CEO of Gym Molly.

The collaboration follows a period of steady growth for Gym Molly. The brand has surpassed 500,000 followers across platforms, generated multiple viral videos with millions of views, and secured major retail partnerships including GNC, the largest supplement and specialty nutrition retailer in the world. Gym Molly products have also been carried by Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the United States. The brand recently expanded internationally with its energy drinks entering the Australian market, selling out upon arrival. This momentum continues to solidify Gym Molly's reputation as one of the fastest rising fitness brands in the world.

About Gym Molly

At Gym Molly, we're dedicated to helping people live their best lives through health and fitness. Since our November 2017 launch, we've put the customer first and made it our mission to deliver the highest quality products in the industry. Our attention to detail and passion for innovation has led to partnerships with the largest retailers in America including GNC and Kroger, and helped build a fast-growing international community. For more information please visit https://www.instagram.com/gymmolly/, www.gymmolly.com, https://www.amazon.com/gymmolly.

About BOXR

BOXR Gym is a Miami-based training facility offering over 100 weekly classes across boxing, strength, conditioning, and combat sports, led by a roster of elite coaches. Founded by Mateo Attalla, BOXR has grown to three locations and more than 4,000 members, becoming one of Miami's most influential training communities.

SOURCE Gym Molly